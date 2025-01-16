News 9

PPP in distress over Yoon's arrest

입력 2025.01.16 (00:31)

[Anchor]

The ruling People Power Party could not hide its distress.

They reiterated that the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is an illegal act and reported the head of the CIO and the head of the National Office of Investigation to the prosecution on charges of abuse of power.

This is a report by reporter Lee Yoo-min.

[Report]

As the warrant was executed, the People Power Party held a countermeasure meeting starting at 6 AM.

Upon hearing the news of the president's arrest, they expressed their devastating feelings, stating that the national dignity has collapsed.

They emphasized that the insistence on arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, even while engaging in illegal acts, is an attempt to humiliate the president, and that the president's compliance with the arrest does not justify the illegality.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Do we really have to stage such a scene? The self-serving vanity of the Corruption Investigation Office and the police has lowered the nation's dignity, and the patience of the people has reached its limit."]

They criticized that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has fallen into a subcontracting agency of the Democratic Party due to the opposition's intimidation, stating that history will surely remember and hold them accountable.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "Is this an arrest for investigation or an arrest for the sake of arrest? Who has this country been turned upside down for over the past two weeks...?"]

They claimed that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which does not have the authority to investigate crimes of insurrection, has exceeded its scope of duty, and reported Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Office of Investigation, to the prosecution on charges of abuse of power and illegal arrest and detention.

They also said Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, should not be an exception to strict judicial procedures and urged a swift trial for the appeal regarding election law violations.

The People Power Party, which was pushing for its own emergency martial law special prosecution bill, postponed the bill's introduction to tomorrow (1.16) due to the president's arrest.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

이유민
이유민 기자

