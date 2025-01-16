News 9

Pres. Yoon's arrest operation

[Anchor]

The CIO and the police had to cut through barbed wire and break through human chains and barricades one by one.

Until the arrest operation was completed, reporter Kim Seong-soo reports on the tense standoff and key turning points.

[Report]

A large number of investigative personnel gathered in front of President Yoon's residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, at 4:30 AM today (1.16) to arrest him.

More than 4,000 personnel were deployed, including those managing the area around the residence and those executing the arrest warrant.

["Impeachment is invalid!"]

Anticipating the execution of a second arrest warrant, supporters of President Yoon held a large rally throughout the night, and when news broke that the arrest warrant was being executed, they reacted with heightened emotions.

Around 5 AM, lawmakers from the People Power Party and President Yoon's legal team formed a so-called "human chain" as a defensive line.

The security office increased the number of buses behind the main gate of the residence to strengthen the barricade.

When the CIO and the police presented the arrest and search warrants, President Yoon's legal team argued that the execution of the warrants was illegal, leading to friction.

The police proceeded with the forced dispersal of supporters and repeatedly broadcast warnings to "open the entrance."

The investigation team then retrieved a ladder to climb over the barricade and moved toward the entrance of the presidential residence.

Forty minutes later, the police arrest team used the ladder to overcome the barricade, breaking through the first line of defense.

They bypassed the second line of defense, which was a bus barricade.

Soon, the investigation team arrived at the third line of defense, the iron gate and guard post right in front of the residence.

After discussions between President Yoon's lawyers and the execution of the warrant, vehicles began to enter one after another.

Finally, a security vehicle carrying President Yoon appeared, and the investigation team's arrest operation was concluded.

This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.

