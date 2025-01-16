News 9

CIO sees pro-Yoon rally

[Anchor]

The anti-arrest rally that was taking place around the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, has now moved to the vicinity of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon.

Let's connect to our field reporter.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye! The anti-arrest rally has now relocated to in front of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, right?

[Report]

Yes, in front of the CIO in Gwacheon, a rally opposing the arrest is ongoing even at this late hour.

This morning (1.15), as news broke that President Yoon began being investigated at the CIO, participants who had been rallying around the presidential residence started to move here.

They have shown an agitated reaction regarding President Yoon's arrest at the CIO today.

Holding American and South Korean flags in both hands, they are shouting "No to impeachment."

They have also occupied the roadway in front of the main gate of the office and are in a standoff with the police.

Organizations that have been leading the pro-arrest rallies issued a joint welcoming statement after the second arrest warrant was executed today, urging thorough investigations by the CIO.

Additionally, a rally urging the impeachment was held near the Constitutional Court this evening.

Tomorrow (1.16), both pro and anti-arrest rallies for President Yoon are expected to take place near the CIO.

The police are deploying personnel to prepare for any situation.

Currently, only individuals with prior permission are allowed to enter the interior of the main gate of the Government Complex Gwacheon.

This has been KBS News reporter Hwang Da-ye at the rally site in front of the CIO.

