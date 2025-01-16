News 9

DP urges thorough investigation

입력 2025.01.16 (00:35)

[Anchor]

The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, expressed relief that the constitutional order has been restored, albeit late.

They also urged the CIO to conduct a strict investigation to restore order in South Korea.

Next, we have Won Dong-hee with the report.

[Report]

The Democratic Party convened a general meeting at 6 AM to monitor the execution of the warrant by the CIO.

With President Yoon's arrest, they assessed it as the first step in restoring constitutional order and democracy, expressing relief that justice is still alive.

They called President Yoon a major criminal who turned South Korea into a lawless land and urged for accountability through a strict investigation.

[Park Chan-dae: "They refused to follow the execution of the arrest warrant issued by the court and obstructed it. The CIO should detain Yoon Suk Yeol and reveal the full extent of the insurrection."]

They criticized the ruling party lawmakers gathered in front of the presidential residence, saying they should feel ashamed for contributing to the protection of the insurrection leader.

Representative Lee Jae-myung called for a focus on people's livelihoods now.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It is truly unfortunate. It is now time to quickly restore the constitutional order and focus on people's livelihoods and the economy."]

Regarding the 'Special Prosecution Bill on Insurrection Charges,' the Democratic Party plans to engage in negotiations immediately if the People Power Party proposes its own bill.

They announced that tomorrow (1.16) would be the deadline for processing the special prosecution bill in the plenary session, but if there is an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, it could be postponed to the 17th, leaving room for discussions on foreign aggression-related provisions.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik expressed relief that law was enforced without conflict and stated that the special prosecution bill would be processed swiftly.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

