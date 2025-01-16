Impeached PM at National Assembly

동영상 고정 취소

In the National Assembly, the special committee for a national investigation into the charges of insurrection continued for the second day.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is currently suspended from duty, appeared as a witness and stated that while he believes the emergency martial law was wrong, the legality of it should be determined through judicial procedures.



This is a report by Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



During the national investigation special committee meeting held while President Yoon's arrest warrant was being executed, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is in a state of suspension, expressed that the martial law was procedurally and substantively flawed, and he apologized for not being able to prevent it.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I continue to feel sorry for not being able to sufficiently prevent such a situation...."]



He avoided giving a direct answer regarding the legality of the actions.



[Min Hong-chul/Member of the National Investigation Special Committee/Democratic Party: "Why can't you say that it is unconstitutional and illegal?"]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I believe that it should ultimately be clarified through judicial procedures...."]



When asked if the execution of the warrant was illegal, he stated, "All citizens must adhere to the Constitution and laws."



Regarding the suspension of the appointment of Constitutional Court judges, which was a reason for impeachment, he emphasized the need for bipartisan agreement.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "Whether (the acting president) should be able to form the Constitutional Court, a constitutional institution.... We believe that such agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is essential...."]



The ruling party pointed out that the National Election Commission's efforts to resolve allegations of election fraud were insufficient.



[Kang Sun-young/Member of the National Investigation Special Committee/People Power Party: "If you could clarify why the current server was so urgently sought by the martial law command...."]



The opposition raised suspicions that the 2023 Security Service founding anniversary event was disguised as a birthday party for the president.



[Youn Kun-young: "All related agencies were mobilized for the so-called Yoon Suk Yeol acrostic poetry contest, birthday celebration song variations, and the Security Service choir...."]



Today (1.15), Acting President Choi Sang-mok and Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, who were selected as institutional witnesses, did not attend due to the execution of President Yoon's arrest warrant.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



