News 9

Impeached PM at National Assembly

입력 2025.01.16 (00:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the National Assembly, the special committee for a national investigation into the charges of insurrection continued for the second day.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is currently suspended from duty, appeared as a witness and stated that while he believes the emergency martial law was wrong, the legality of it should be determined through judicial procedures.

This is a report by Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

During the national investigation special committee meeting held while President Yoon's arrest warrant was being executed, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is in a state of suspension, expressed that the martial law was procedurally and substantively flawed, and he apologized for not being able to prevent it.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I continue to feel sorry for not being able to sufficiently prevent such a situation...."]

He avoided giving a direct answer regarding the legality of the actions.

[Min Hong-chul/Member of the National Investigation Special Committee/Democratic Party: "Why can't you say that it is unconstitutional and illegal?"]

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I believe that it should ultimately be clarified through judicial procedures...."]

When asked if the execution of the warrant was illegal, he stated, "All citizens must adhere to the Constitution and laws."

Regarding the suspension of the appointment of Constitutional Court judges, which was a reason for impeachment, he emphasized the need for bipartisan agreement.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "Whether (the acting president) should be able to form the Constitutional Court, a constitutional institution.... We believe that such agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is essential...."]

The ruling party pointed out that the National Election Commission's efforts to resolve allegations of election fraud were insufficient.

[Kang Sun-young/Member of the National Investigation Special Committee/People Power Party: "If you could clarify why the current server was so urgently sought by the martial law command...."]

The opposition raised suspicions that the 2023 Security Service founding anniversary event was disguised as a birthday party for the president.

[Youn Kun-young: "All related agencies were mobilized for the so-called Yoon Suk Yeol acrostic poetry contest, birthday celebration song variations, and the Security Service choir...."]

Today (1.15), Acting President Choi Sang-mok and Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, who were selected as institutional witnesses, did not attend due to the execution of President Yoon's arrest warrant.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Impeached PM at National Assembly
    • 입력 2025-01-16 00:35:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the National Assembly, the special committee for a national investigation into the charges of insurrection continued for the second day.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is currently suspended from duty, appeared as a witness and stated that while he believes the emergency martial law was wrong, the legality of it should be determined through judicial procedures.

This is a report by Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

During the national investigation special committee meeting held while President Yoon's arrest warrant was being executed, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is in a state of suspension, expressed that the martial law was procedurally and substantively flawed, and he apologized for not being able to prevent it.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I continue to feel sorry for not being able to sufficiently prevent such a situation...."]

He avoided giving a direct answer regarding the legality of the actions.

[Min Hong-chul/Member of the National Investigation Special Committee/Democratic Party: "Why can't you say that it is unconstitutional and illegal?"]

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I believe that it should ultimately be clarified through judicial procedures...."]

When asked if the execution of the warrant was illegal, he stated, "All citizens must adhere to the Constitution and laws."

Regarding the suspension of the appointment of Constitutional Court judges, which was a reason for impeachment, he emphasized the need for bipartisan agreement.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "Whether (the acting president) should be able to form the Constitutional Court, a constitutional institution.... We believe that such agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is essential...."]

The ruling party pointed out that the National Election Commission's efforts to resolve allegations of election fraud were insufficient.

[Kang Sun-young/Member of the National Investigation Special Committee/People Power Party: "If you could clarify why the current server was so urgently sought by the martial law command...."]

The opposition raised suspicions that the 2023 Security Service founding anniversary event was disguised as a birthday party for the president.

[Youn Kun-young: "All related agencies were mobilized for the so-called Yoon Suk Yeol acrostic poetry contest, birthday celebration song variations, and the Security Service choir...."]

Today (1.15), Acting President Choi Sang-mok and Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, who were selected as institutional witnesses, did not attend due to the execution of President Yoon's arrest warrant.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

조사 종료 후 구치소 구금…이 시각 서울구치소

조사 종료 후 구치소 구금…이 시각 서울구치소
윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”

윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”
헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포<br>…비상계엄 사태 43일만

헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포…비상계엄 사태 43일만
윤 대통령 “유혈사태 막기 위해 출석”…“내란 몰이로 사기 탄핵”

윤 대통령 “유혈사태 막기 위해 출석”…“내란 몰이로 사기 탄핵”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.