SK rejects NK's nuclear status

입력 2025.01.16 (02:31)

[Anchor]

In response to the remarks made by the U.S. Secretary of Defense nominee regarding North Korea's status as a nuclear power, both our government and Japan immediately issued statements, strongly opposing and stating that they cannot accept it.

This is due to concerns that if a so-called 'small deal' is made that partially tolerates North Korea's nuclear weapons while proceeding with disarmament negotiations, denuclearization could be reversed.

Next, we have reporter Kim Kyung-jin.

[Report]

Our government dismissed the notion that North Korea could ever hold nuclear power status within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), reiterating the emphasis on 'denuclearization'.

Japan also stated that it cannot accept this and demanded the complete elimination of North Korea's nuclear weapons in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

[Yoshimasa Hayashi/Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary: "North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and missiles poses a threat to the peace and safety of Japan and the international community, and we cannot accept it."]

However, the U.S. President-elect Trump has made statements acknowledging North Korea's nuclear capabilities, saying he would "get along well with Kim Jong-un, who has many nuclear weapons," since his candidacy.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense nominee's official mention of 'nuclear power' is seen as reflecting the intentions of the second Trump administration to pursue a so-called 'small deal' that tolerates some possession of nuclear weapons instead of completely eliminating North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

In fact, the nominee for Deputy Secretary of Defense, Elbridge Colby, stated that "denuclearization is an unreasonable expectation," and former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller also claimed that "nuclear disarmament negotiations are possible."

If recognized as a 'nuclear power', North Korea's negotiating power could increase significantly.

The U.S. may only consider 'nuclear freeze' or 'ICBMs capable of striking the mainland' as bargaining chips against a more powerful North Korea.

[Jeong Sung-chang/Director of the Korean Peninsula Strategy Center at the Sejong Institute: "The U.S. seems to be moving towards limiting North Korea's ability to strike the U.S. mainland, and I believe there is a high possibility that the U.S. will consider easing sanctions."]

Earlier, Russian President Putin also acknowledged North Korea has its own nuclear umbrella, effectively recognizing North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons.

If North Korea becomes a nuclear power, denuclearization will become more challenging, requiring active intervention from our government and the international community.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

