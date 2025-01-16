News 9

Concerns over U.S. protectionism

입력 2025.01.16 (02:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The protectionism expected to strengthen during Trump's second term is another challenge we must overcome.

Companies are anxious about the prospect of increased tariffs and reduced subsidies.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.

[Report]

A mid-sized company that manufactures optical-based medical devices.

They primarily export products to Europe and the United States, but are now worried about the potential increase in tariff burdens.

[Kim Hu-sik/CEO of Vieworks: "The regulations are incredibly strict, so if we can't sell unless we produce in the U.S., then we have to produce in the U.S. The company needs to survive."]

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose a 10-20% tariff on all imported goods.

If this becomes a reality, it will undoubtedly be a significant burden, and major companies are seeking ways to navigate this by increasing local investment and production.

During his presidency, Trump has consistently urged our corporate leaders to invest more in the U.S. whenever he met with them.

[Donald Trump/then U.S. President/June 2019: " Stand up, the three, Hyundai, Samsung, CJ, and SK. Where is SK? Thank you very much. Congratulations."]

The semiconductor industry, which has received U.S. government subsidies in exchange for large-scale investments like Samsung Electronics' semiconductor foundry in Texas and SK Hynix's production facility in Indiana, is worried that these subsidies might be cut off.

Although it was confirmed at the end of last year that they would receive hundreds of billions to trillions of won in subsidies, there is a possibility that these could be reduced or eliminated.

Subsidies for electric vehicles and batteries are also at risk of disappearing, which would inevitably harm our automotive industry that has built factories in the U.S.

However, there are also predictions that Trump's threats may not all materialize at once.

[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "The CHIPS Act is still something the U.S. really needs, so while they may not want to spend money on semiconductors, it seems difficult to completely nullify the subsidies..."]

Our government announced today (1.15) that it will strengthen support for local activities of the industries during the economic ministers' meeting.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Concerns over U.S. protectionism
    • 입력 2025-01-16 02:31:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

The protectionism expected to strengthen during Trump's second term is another challenge we must overcome.

Companies are anxious about the prospect of increased tariffs and reduced subsidies.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.

[Report]

A mid-sized company that manufactures optical-based medical devices.

They primarily export products to Europe and the United States, but are now worried about the potential increase in tariff burdens.

[Kim Hu-sik/CEO of Vieworks: "The regulations are incredibly strict, so if we can't sell unless we produce in the U.S., then we have to produce in the U.S. The company needs to survive."]

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose a 10-20% tariff on all imported goods.

If this becomes a reality, it will undoubtedly be a significant burden, and major companies are seeking ways to navigate this by increasing local investment and production.

During his presidency, Trump has consistently urged our corporate leaders to invest more in the U.S. whenever he met with them.

[Donald Trump/then U.S. President/June 2019: " Stand up, the three, Hyundai, Samsung, CJ, and SK. Where is SK? Thank you very much. Congratulations."]

The semiconductor industry, which has received U.S. government subsidies in exchange for large-scale investments like Samsung Electronics' semiconductor foundry in Texas and SK Hynix's production facility in Indiana, is worried that these subsidies might be cut off.

Although it was confirmed at the end of last year that they would receive hundreds of billions to trillions of won in subsidies, there is a possibility that these could be reduced or eliminated.

Subsidies for electric vehicles and batteries are also at risk of disappearing, which would inevitably harm our automotive industry that has built factories in the U.S.

However, there are also predictions that Trump's threats may not all materialize at once.

[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "The CHIPS Act is still something the U.S. really needs, so while they may not want to spend money on semiconductors, it seems difficult to completely nullify the subsidies..."]

Our government announced today (1.15) that it will strengthen support for local activities of the industries during the economic ministers' meeting.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.
박경준
박경준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이-하마스, 가자지구 휴전 합의…전쟁 발발 15개월만

[속보] 이-하마스, 가자지구 휴전 합의…전쟁 발발 15개월만
조사 종료 후 구치소 구금…이 시각 서울구치소

조사 종료 후 구치소 구금…이 시각 서울구치소
윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”

윤 대통령 변호인단 “서울중앙지법에 체포적부심사 청구”
헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포<br>…비상계엄 사태 43일만

헌정 사상 첫 현직 대통령 체포…비상계엄 사태 43일만
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.