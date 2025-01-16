[News Today] YOON REFUSES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS

[LEAD]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, now the first sitting president ever arrested, faced over ten hours of intense interrogation yesterday at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Today, President Yoon has outright refused to attend the scheduled follow-up questioning. He's continuing his stance from yesterday when he denied making any statements during the initial session.



[REPORT]

President Yoon Suk Yeol was taken to a detention center in Seoul late last night, after undergoing marathon questioning, which lasted for ten hours and 40 minutes, including breaks.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials overall focused on grilling the president about the situation when he declared emergency martial law on December 3.



However, Yoon refused to make any statements in the questioning.



He refused to answer any of prosecutors' questions and furthermore, did not submit any materials to the CIO.



After the questioning was over, he neither read nor signed the interrogation report.



It seems that he did not cooperate with the investigators in accordance with his stance that the probe is illegal.



Ham Sang-wan / Lawyer

It could be seen as strategy to exercise his right to remain silent. If his statements render counter to key witnesses, he could face intensive questioning.



The CIO had planned to resume the questioning Thursday morning.



However, the president's legal team postponed it to the afternoon, citing the president's health issues. But they later said Yoon will not attend the afternoon session, adding that he fully explained his position on Wednesday.



They explained that there is no need and reason to accept the CIO's illegitimate investigation.



In a message he revealed just before his arrest on Wednesday, the president already said that he will not acknowledge the probe by the CIO.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President (Jan. 15)

It is deeply deplorable to see them repeating illegal acts and forcefully enforce the invalid warrant.



No former presidents have before refused to answer questions from investigators throughout questioning.



Yoon's defense counsel asked the court to also review and deliberate on whether or not the arresting of a sitting president is legal.