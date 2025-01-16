News Today

[News Today] WHAT MAKES PSS CLEAR THE WAY

[LEAD]
We reported yesterday that there was little resistance from the Presidential Security Service during the warrant execution yesterday. Unlike the first attempt, the security detail stood back. Why the change? We look into their approach.

[REPORT]
Presidential Security Service staff are seen standing behind a barricade of buses.

Investigators climb over the barricade but no one blocks them.

Other security personnel deployed across the presidential compound also did not respond in any way and rather made way for the investigators, preventing any physical clash.

Most of them were rejecting the security team leadership's order to block the warrant execution.

Hardliner deputy chief of PSS Kim Sung-hoon gave an order to block the execution even Wednesday morning but his staff did not comply.

One official told KBS that Kim warned of disciplinary measures if staff members did not respond or rejected his order but most of them remained unresponsive.

Instead, they remained in their office or the waiting area.

Some took out leaves or worked just like a normal day despite being summoned, and their superiors turned a blind eye.

Since January 3rd, there had been talks within the PSS that an order to block the warrant execution could be illegal.

As the deputy chief continued to issue hawkish directives, an internal backlash is known to have spread.

One security officer said that staff should not be turned into criminals and that senior officials shared the view that they would not exert control over their employees.

Meanwhile the PSS noted that even during the anti-corruption agency's questioning of the president, they maintain security measures for Yoon. But they are discussing details with the justice ministry because rules on guarding the president during detainment are not set in stone.

이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.