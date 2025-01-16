[News Today] COURT REFUSES TO DELAY YOON’S HEARING

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team asked the Constitutional Court to postpone the formal hearing in his impeachment trial, set for Thursday, noting that he is now under arrest.



But the court rejected the request, saying that it’s not a reason to change the date of the hearing.



Yoon added more lawyers, including former Prosecutor General Jeong Sang-myeong, to his defense counsel, bringing the number of its members up to 14.