[News Today] FEW CONSTRUCTION JOBS AROUND

입력 2025-01-16 15:51:04 수정 2025-01-16 15:51:12





[LEAD]

Last month's employment numbers hit a near four-year low. A critical red alert lights up the job market. We've zoomed in on the construction sector, where the shortage is most severe.



[REPORT]

A labor market in Seoul in the early morning hours.



This is where day laborers find work for the day.



One of them is Jung Gyung-cheol who has over 20 years of experience in his field.



Jung Gyung-cheol / Day laborer in construction

(When do you usually come out?) A little past 4 a.m.



We asked him how many days he's worked so far in the new year.



Jung Gyung-cheol / Day laborer in construction

Not a single day. I've been at this for 20 plus years and this is a first.



If he is lucky to find work, then he is off to the construction site.



Even when employers are done finding workers, he is reluctant to head home.



Jung Gyung-cheol / Day laborer in construction

I need to go home but am also wondering if more jobs would open up.



This is an intersection that is most crowded with those looking for work.



Compared to two years ago, clearly fewer people are seen gathered.



District admin office staff /

There used to be so many people that police had to control the lines. That's not the case now. No police. No people.



The number of employed people last month fell by 52-thousand from a year ago.



It's the first time since February 2021 for the figure to post an on-year decline.



Construction, manufacturing, wholesale and retail were particularly bad.



The bigger concern is what lies ahead this year.



Even the government has acknowledged that things won't be easy.



Choi Sang-mok / Acting President

Future employment conditions are challenging due to stiffer competition and a dip in working age population.



There are jitters even in the relatively stable job market for public firms.



Son Yoo-cheol / Preparing for employment

Budget cuts at public firms will lead to fewer recruitment.



The government aims to add 120-thousand employments this year. Even if the goal is achieved, it will still be the smallest figure since 2020.