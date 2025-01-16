[News Today] PROSPECTS ON KIM’S RUSSIA VISIT

[LEAD]

Amid growing ties between Russia and North Korea, the Kremlin has not ruled out a visit by leader Kim Jong-un, promising to release details as they emerge. Meanwhile, Ukraine has unveiled new footage of a North Korean soldier captured in the Kursk, Russia.



[REPORT]

Regarding a possible visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Kremlin said it will convey concrete information when it's made available.



During his visit to North Korea last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Kim to visit his country.



The timing of Kim's trip is speculated to be around May 9 or Victory Day, one of the most celebrated commemorative events in Russia.



It's the day marking Russian victory in World War Two and this year it's the 80th anniversary.



A Kremlin official in charge of diplomatic affairs said last month that North Korean troops could take part in the Victory Day military parade.



Meanwhile, while Moscow remains silent about North Korean troops assisting its war, Ukraine has revealed more interrogation video of captured North Korean soldiers.



One soldier shown in the latest video said that he was taught to communicate via drawings on paper in the event he captures Ukrainian troops alive.



N. Korean prisoner of war /

If the other side lost weapons and put their hands up, I would make a gesture for them to come over and draw a house and rifle on paper. If they point to the house, I let them go.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that investigations are continuing to verify all details related to the POWs.