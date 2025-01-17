Yoon absent from arrest review

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol spent the entire day today (1.16) inside the detention center.



He refused to cooperate with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and did not attend the hearing for his arrest review.



The president's side has filed a complaint against the heads of the CIO and the National Office of Investigation on charges of insurrection.



Reporter Shin Soo-bin reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained at the Seoul Detention Center after undergoing 10 hours and 40 minutes of investigation by the CIO last night (1.15).



He did not step outside the Seoul Detention Center even once today.



This morning, the CIO attempted a second investigation, but citing health issues, he postponed it to 2 PM, and ultimately, he did not respond at all.



He stated that he had already undergone sufficient investigation yesterday and that he would not comply because the investigation by the CIO is illegal.



As the hearing for the arrest review was scheduled for 5 PM today, supporters gathered in anticipation that President Yoon would attend in person, but he did not show up for the arrest review either.



The president's side has reported Oh Dong-woon, the head of the CIO, and Woo Jong-soo, the head of the National Office of Investigation, to the prosecution on charges of insurrection.



They claimed that the joint investigation team illegally arrested the president, constituting a serious crime that disrupts the constitutional order.



Depending on the results of the arrest review, there is a possibility that the CIO will request a detention warrant for President Yoon as early as tomorrow (1.17).



The CIO is considering issuing a compulsory attendance order or conducting a visit investigation if President Yoon continues to refuse to cooperate.



This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.



