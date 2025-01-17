Yoon's detention may be extended

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With his request for a judicial review of the arrest, President Yoon's detention period, which is a maximum of 48 hours, may be extended.



Reporter Lee Soo-min will explain the reason.



[Report]



Investigative agencies can detain a suspect for a maximum of 48 hours.



In the case of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the clock started ticking from the time of his arrest yesterday (1.15) at 10:33 AM.



However, this clock stopped today (1.16) at 2:03 PM.



This is because the period of detention does not count from the time the Seoul Central District Court received the investigation documents from the CIO following the request for a judicial review of the arrest.



The clock will start again once the Seoul Central District Court reaches a conclusion and returns the investigation documents.



There is about 20 and a half hours remaining.



Originally, President Yoon's detention period was until 10:33 AM tomorrow (1.17).



However, depending on when the court reaches a conclusion, President Yoon's detention period may change.



So how will the detention period change?



Let's assume the court dismisses the request for a judicial review of the arrest at 5 AM tomorrow and returns the documents to the CIO.



In that case, from the time the documents were received today at 2:03 PM until they are returned at 5 AM tomorrow.



This 14 hours and 57 minutes will not be included in the detention period.



Accordingly, the detention period will be extended by 14 hours and 57 minutes, until 1:30 AM the day after tomorrow (1.18).



However, this does not mean that the detention period will be extended indefinitely.



The court must make a decision within 24 hours from the end of the review.



If the court determines that the arrest was unjust, President Yoon will be released.



Ultimately, the situation will depend on when and how the court's decision is made.



The CIO plans to postpone the decision on requesting a detention warrant until the results are out.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



