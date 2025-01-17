Yoon's detention review hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The detention review hearing requested by President Yoon's side was held today (1.16) at the Seoul Central District Court.



Let's connect with our reporter for more details.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook, only the lawyers attended the hearing today, right?



When can we expect the results?



[Report]



Yes, the results have not been released yet, but they are expected to come out as early as tonight.



Today's hearing was conducted in private by Judge So Jun-seop of the Criminal Division 32.



It lasted about two hours and just concluded around 7 PM.



The court must make a decision within 24 hours of the end of the hearing.



Three lawyers from President Yoon's side and three prosecutors from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attended today's hearing.



President Yoon himself did not attend and remained at the Seoul Detention Center.



Lawyer Seok Dong-hyun from President Yoon's side stated that the president did not come to court due to security and protocol issues, and that he has not waived his right to defense.



He also strongly argued that the arrest warrant issued by the CIO was unlawful, invalid, and executed with excessive force.



President Yoon's side reiterated today that the Seoul Western District Court, which issued the arrest warrant, does not have jurisdiction.



When asked if the jurisdiction issue would be resolved if the Seoul Central District Court dismisses the request, they replied that they would speak after seeing the results.



This has been Shin Hyun-wook from KBS News at the Seoul Central District Court.



