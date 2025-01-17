News 9

[Exclusive] Security staff retaliated

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that a senior official from the Presidential Security Service, who did not follow the order to prevent the arrest of President Yoon, has been excluded from duty.

There are voices within the Security Service suggesting that this personnel action may be an act of retaliation.

There are also predictions that there could be more such personnel actions.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.

[Report]

A senior official, referred to as A, who is responsible for close protection of the president, received a notice of duty exclusion today (1.16).

This action was taken by Lee Kwang-woo, the Director of the Presidential Security Service, because A did not comply with the order to prevent the execution of a warrant yesterday (1.15).

A was also involved in security operations near the Seoul detention center where President Yoon was held, indicating that the personnel action was made despite the risk of leaving a gap in on-site personnel.

Another Security Service employee, referred to as B, was warned of personnel action for not complying with Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon's order to contact all staff for emergency communication early yesterday morning.

A Security Service official stated, "Formal actions take time, so it seems they are responding with immediate duty exclusions that can be decided at the director level."

They also criticized, "While employees are doing their utmost to stabilize the organization, is this retaliation through personnel actions?"

Director Lee Kwang-woo, known as a hardliner, was under a warrant for arrest along with Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon, but he requested to voluntarily appear for the sake of President Yoon's security, and the police accepted this, preventing his arrest.

Within the Security Service, there has been backlash, stating, "It is common for public officials to be immediately placed on standby when under investigation, yet the leadership continues to exercise authority even after receiving an arrest warrant."

Meanwhile, the opposition was set to lead an inquiry into current issue with the Security Service at the National Assembly's House Steering Committee tomorrow (1.17), but the schedule was canceled as they were concerned there might be potential disadvantages to the attending security personnel.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

