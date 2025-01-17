News 9

Yoon's arrest jurisdiction dispute

[Anchor]

One of the key issues in the current detention review is determining the proper jurisdiction for the arrest warrant: the Seoul Western District Court or the Seoul Central District Court.

Reporter Kim Beom-joo has investigated the reason why President Yoon's side is persistently raising this issue.

[Report]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials filed the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Seoul Western District Court.

President Yoon's side claims that the Seoul Western District Court, which lacks jurisdiction, improperly issued the warrant while filing for a detention review.

However, the CIO argues that the Seoul Western District Court has jurisdiction as it is the court that oversees President Yoon's residence, and has issued the arrest warrant for President Yoon twice at this court.

On the other hand, President Yoon's side argues that for charges related to insurrection, which the CIO lacks authority to prosecute, the appropriate jurisdiction should be the Seoul Central District Court, which handles cases involving the Central District Prosecutor's Office.

President Yoon's side has already made the same argument at the time of the arrest warrant request.

Therefore, the detention review was also submitted to the Seoul Central District Court, not the Seoul Western District Court that issued the warrant.

President Yoon's legal team appears to believe that the Seoul Central District Court may be more favorable for their case in any future decisions regarding a possible detention warrant.

Earlier, during the detention review of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, the Seoul Central District Court did not make any ruling on whether the CIO or prosecutors could investigate insurrection charges.

[Kim Seon-taek/Professor at Korea University Law School: "I think they believe there’s nothing to lose. They don’t think it will work against them."]

The CIO has already indicated that if they file for a detention warrant against President Yoon, the Seoul Western District Court would have jurisdiction. The dispute over jurisdiction is likely to continue for some time.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.

