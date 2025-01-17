Dispute over residence access

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy continues over the official document released by the CIO, claiming they received permission to enter the presidential residence the day before the execution of the second arrest warrant.



The opposition party accuses the CIO of coercively obtaining the stamp from the 55th Security Division to carry out a fraudulent act, while the CIO refutes this, stating that the action was taken with the consent of the unit commander.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.



[Report]



This is the official document released by the CIO the day before President Yoon's arrest.



The document includes a paper stating that the head of the 55th Security Division, responsible for the presidential residence's security, grants permission to enter the residence, which is also a military facility, with the division chief's seal attached, and the seal is also stamped on the boundary line.



The People Power Party claims that the head of the 55th Security Division has no authority to grant entry permission and alleges that the CIO forged the official document to conceal the illegality of the arrest.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Since there was no way to obtain entry permission from the Presidential Security Service, they staged this public deception."]



Allegations have also been raised that the stamp was obtained under coercion.



[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "When the head of the security division refused to stamp, the investigators from the joint investigation team seized the stamp and self-approved..."]



President Yoon's legal team has filed a complaint against the head of the CIO and others for abuse of power and other charges.



In response, the CIO denied any coercion.



They explained that when they requested entry permission from the head of the 55th Security Division, they received a response indicating cooperation after contacting the legal officer of the higher unit, and that they obtained consent to stamp the official document.



On the day the document was released, the Ministry of National Defense, which had stated that the entry approval was not true, also clarified that there was no coercion.



[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense: "The head of the security division probably brought the unit seal and the investigators from the joint investigation team stamped it with consent..."]



However, they could not clearly explain why the head of the security division, who has no authority to grant entry permission, stamped the official document.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



