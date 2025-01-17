News 9

Dispute over residence access

입력 2025.01.17 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The controversy continues over the official document released by the CIO, claiming they received permission to enter the presidential residence the day before the execution of the second arrest warrant.

The opposition party accuses the CIO of coercively obtaining the stamp from the 55th Security Division to carry out a fraudulent act, while the CIO refutes this, stating that the action was taken with the consent of the unit commander.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.

[Report]

This is the official document released by the CIO the day before President Yoon's arrest.

The document includes a paper stating that the head of the 55th Security Division, responsible for the presidential residence's security, grants permission to enter the residence, which is also a military facility, with the division chief's seal attached, and the seal is also stamped on the boundary line.

The People Power Party claims that the head of the 55th Security Division has no authority to grant entry permission and alleges that the CIO forged the official document to conceal the illegality of the arrest.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Since there was no way to obtain entry permission from the Presidential Security Service, they staged this public deception."]

Allegations have also been raised that the stamp was obtained under coercion.

[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "When the head of the security division refused to stamp, the investigators from the joint investigation team seized the stamp and self-approved..."]

President Yoon's legal team has filed a complaint against the head of the CIO and others for abuse of power and other charges.

In response, the CIO denied any coercion.

They explained that when they requested entry permission from the head of the 55th Security Division, they received a response indicating cooperation after contacting the legal officer of the higher unit, and that they obtained consent to stamp the official document.

On the day the document was released, the Ministry of National Defense, which had stated that the entry approval was not true, also clarified that there was no coercion.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense: "The head of the security division probably brought the unit seal and the investigators from the joint investigation team stamped it with consent..."]

However, they could not clearly explain why the head of the security division, who has no authority to grant entry permission, stamped the official document.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Dispute over residence access
    • 입력 2025-01-17 00:28:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

The controversy continues over the official document released by the CIO, claiming they received permission to enter the presidential residence the day before the execution of the second arrest warrant.

The opposition party accuses the CIO of coercively obtaining the stamp from the 55th Security Division to carry out a fraudulent act, while the CIO refutes this, stating that the action was taken with the consent of the unit commander.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.

[Report]

This is the official document released by the CIO the day before President Yoon's arrest.

The document includes a paper stating that the head of the 55th Security Division, responsible for the presidential residence's security, grants permission to enter the residence, which is also a military facility, with the division chief's seal attached, and the seal is also stamped on the boundary line.

The People Power Party claims that the head of the 55th Security Division has no authority to grant entry permission and alleges that the CIO forged the official document to conceal the illegality of the arrest.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Since there was no way to obtain entry permission from the Presidential Security Service, they staged this public deception."]

Allegations have also been raised that the stamp was obtained under coercion.

[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "When the head of the security division refused to stamp, the investigators from the joint investigation team seized the stamp and self-approved..."]

President Yoon's legal team has filed a complaint against the head of the CIO and others for abuse of power and other charges.

In response, the CIO denied any coercion.

They explained that when they requested entry permission from the head of the 55th Security Division, they received a response indicating cooperation after contacting the legal officer of the higher unit, and that they obtained consent to stamp the official document.

On the day the document was released, the Ministry of National Defense, which had stated that the entry approval was not true, also clarified that there was no coercion.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense: "The head of the security division probably brought the unit seal and the investigators from the joint investigation team stamped it with consent..."]

However, they could not clearly explain why the head of the security division, who has no authority to grant entry permission, stamped the official document.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…<br>체포상태 유지

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…체포상태 유지
공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보

공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보
윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…<br>재판 3회 추가 지정

윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…재판 3회 추가 지정
김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…<br>“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”

김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.