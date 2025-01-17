Yoon's detention plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An unprecedented situation has arisen with the current president being detained, and it had been difficult to have security regulations prepared for this.



It has been reported that, referencing cases of former presidents being imprisoned, guards will be responsible inside the facility, while security personnel will take charge outside the facility.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at the Seoul Detention Center around 10 PM last night (1.15) after completing the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Since this is the first time a sitting president has been detained in a detention center, there are no existing regulations regarding security.



As a result of discussions between the security office and correctional authorities, it has been confirmed that the security office will be responsible for the area from the main gate of the detention center to the entrance, which is outside the detention facility, while the correctional authorities will handle personal protection inside the detention facility.



President Yoon's side requested that the entire detention center be designated as a security zone controlled by the security office, but it has been reported that the correctional authorities did not accept this request.



If designated as a security zone, the security office would be able to maintain order, conduct searches, and control access, but this could conflict with the correctional authorities' duties of managing and controlling the detainee within the facility.



The correctional authorities are known to be providing personal protection by referencing the cases of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak.



Eight years ago, after being impeached, former President Park was detained, and seven dedicated guards were assigned to provide 24-hour personal protection in three shifts.



However, since President Yoon is currently in office, he will receive the same level of security as usual once he leaves the detention facility.



It is expected that when the vehicle carrying President Yoon exits the detention center, security vehicles will accompany it from the front and back.



According to the Presidential Security Act, security for First Lady Kim Keon-hee is being maintained as usual.



The First Lady has been staying with President Yoon at the official residence since the emergency martial law situation last month.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



