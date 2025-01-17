News 9

Protests continue over Yoon's arrest

[Anchor]

President Yoon has been detained for two days, and today (1.16) protests with differing voices continued.

At the Seoul Detention Center and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, protests against the arrest were ongoing, while at the Constitutional Court, where the impeachment trial is underway, a rally calling for President Yoon's removal was held.

Lee Yoon-jae reports.

[Report]

In front of the Seoul Detention Center where President Yoon Suk Yeol is being held.

Supporters of President Yoon, who gathered since last night (1.15), held a rally for the second day.

The atmosphere became more intense.

["Immediate return! Immediate return!"]

The voices of support for President Yoon grew louder.

Protests were also held at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which arrested President Yoon, and supporters gathered in front of the Seoul Central District Court, where a review of the detention was held this afternoon.

Groups calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol continued their rally in a relatively calm atmosphere.

["Remove Yoon Suk Yeol and imprison him!"]

They held a rally in front of the Constitutional Court, where the second hearing took place, urging for President Yoon's removal.

Press conferences calling for President Yoon's resignation were also held in succession.

Civic groups advocating for the impeachment stated that they would continue their protests until a decision on the removal is made by the Constitutional Court.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-jae.

