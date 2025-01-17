Controversy over Lee's trial delays

동영상 고정 취소

The first trial of the appeal for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who was sentenced to lose his eligibility for election due to a violation of election law in the first trial, will be held a week later.



According to the Public Official Election Act, the first trial must be concluded within six months of indictment, while the second and third trials must be concluded within three months each.



Lee's first trial result came out two years and two months after his indictment, so according to the regulations, the appeal trial must be completed by February 15.



Amid controversy over trial delays, the appeal court has decided not to take on new cases until March 12 and will focus on the hearings.



Although it will not be completed by February 15, it seems that the trial will gain momentum.



Meanwhile, as President Yoon was arrested and the Constitutional Court proceedings are progressing rapidly, tensions regarding Lee's trial are intensifying in the political arena.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party highlighted the issue of the delay in Lee Jae-myung's trial compared to the rapid investigation of President Yoon, despite the unreasonable procedures.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The judicial procedures for the president are proceeding at KTX speed, while someone is leisurely sitting on the slow train of judicial procedures. That is Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party."]



He emphasized that it is unacceptable to tolerate any further delays in the trial, as the first trial ruling was made two months ago.



Since the president was arrested according to the law, it was also argued that Lee's appeal trial must be concluded by February 15 in accordance with the law.



The Democratic Party countered that this is a strategy to divert public opinion regarding the investigation into the crime of insurrection and to defend President Yoon.



They explained that the issue of not receiving trial documents was due to Lee being in the National Assembly during the martial law situation and not being at home to receive them.



[Lee Geon-tae/Democratic Party Member: "They are trying to use the case of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to defend the suspect Yoon Suk Yeol. This is why the People Power Party is being called a party that defends insurrection..."]



They rebutted that the demand from the People Power Party to conclude the trial within three months is an interference with the judiciary and an infringement on its independence.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



