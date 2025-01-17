News 9

Pres. Yoon's objections dismissed

입력 2025.01.17 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon is filing objections at every stage of the investigation and impeachment trial since the declaration of emergency martial law.

He claims that everything is illegal, but none of his objections have been accepted so far.

This is a report by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

The key message to the public from President Yoon Suk Yeol on the day the arrest warrant was executed against him was 'rule of law.'

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "In this country, the law has completely collapsed. Illegal acts, illegal acts, illegal acts are being committed..."]

From the investigation to the arrest and the impeachment trial.

At every stage, President Yoon's side has claimed that everything is illegal.

His side refused to comply with the summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials three times, arguing that it is an agency without investigative authority, and when the arrest warrant was issued, they filed an objection claiming that the jurisdiction of the court was incorrect.

However, the court did not accept this.

[Cheon Dae-yeop/Minister of National Court Administration/Jan. 7: "I believe that respect for a trial conducted through lawful procedures is the foundation of the rule of law."]

After another arrest warrant was issued, this time they filed a dispute over jurisdiction and a request for a provisional injunction with the Constitutional Court.

While the Constitutional Court was examining the legal requirements, President Yoon was arrested.

Just before the first hearing of the impeachment trial, he requested the recusal of the judges, and in the second hearing, he filed objections regarding the postponement of the hearing date and the acceptance of evidence, but the Constitutional Court dismissed all of these.

Despite asserting the rule of law, President Yoon’s objections to the investigation and impeachment proceedings continue to be dismissed.

[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "One can seek their rights. However, knowing that it is not going to work as it is now, abusing rights only adds to the judicial burden of the state..."]

As President Yoon claims the investigation and impeachment are unjust, his responses are expected to persist in the future.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. Yoon's objections dismissed
    • 입력 2025-01-17 00:29:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon is filing objections at every stage of the investigation and impeachment trial since the declaration of emergency martial law.

He claims that everything is illegal, but none of his objections have been accepted so far.

This is a report by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

The key message to the public from President Yoon Suk Yeol on the day the arrest warrant was executed against him was 'rule of law.'

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "In this country, the law has completely collapsed. Illegal acts, illegal acts, illegal acts are being committed..."]

From the investigation to the arrest and the impeachment trial.

At every stage, President Yoon's side has claimed that everything is illegal.

His side refused to comply with the summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials three times, arguing that it is an agency without investigative authority, and when the arrest warrant was issued, they filed an objection claiming that the jurisdiction of the court was incorrect.

However, the court did not accept this.

[Cheon Dae-yeop/Minister of National Court Administration/Jan. 7: "I believe that respect for a trial conducted through lawful procedures is the foundation of the rule of law."]

After another arrest warrant was issued, this time they filed a dispute over jurisdiction and a request for a provisional injunction with the Constitutional Court.

While the Constitutional Court was examining the legal requirements, President Yoon was arrested.

Just before the first hearing of the impeachment trial, he requested the recusal of the judges, and in the second hearing, he filed objections regarding the postponement of the hearing date and the acceptance of evidence, but the Constitutional Court dismissed all of these.

Despite asserting the rule of law, President Yoon’s objections to the investigation and impeachment proceedings continue to be dismissed.

[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "One can seek their rights. However, knowing that it is not going to work as it is now, abusing rights only adds to the judicial burden of the state..."]

As President Yoon claims the investigation and impeachment are unjust, his responses are expected to persist in the future.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…<br>체포상태 유지

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…체포상태 유지
공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보

공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보
윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…<br>재판 3회 추가 지정

윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…재판 3회 추가 지정
김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…<br>“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”

김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.