Pres. Yoon's objections dismissed

[Anchor]



President Yoon is filing objections at every stage of the investigation and impeachment trial since the declaration of emergency martial law.



He claims that everything is illegal, but none of his objections have been accepted so far.



This is a report by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.



[Report]



The key message to the public from President Yoon Suk Yeol on the day the arrest warrant was executed against him was 'rule of law.'



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "In this country, the law has completely collapsed. Illegal acts, illegal acts, illegal acts are being committed..."]



From the investigation to the arrest and the impeachment trial.



At every stage, President Yoon's side has claimed that everything is illegal.



His side refused to comply with the summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials three times, arguing that it is an agency without investigative authority, and when the arrest warrant was issued, they filed an objection claiming that the jurisdiction of the court was incorrect.



However, the court did not accept this.



[Cheon Dae-yeop/Minister of National Court Administration/Jan. 7: "I believe that respect for a trial conducted through lawful procedures is the foundation of the rule of law."]



After another arrest warrant was issued, this time they filed a dispute over jurisdiction and a request for a provisional injunction with the Constitutional Court.



While the Constitutional Court was examining the legal requirements, President Yoon was arrested.



Just before the first hearing of the impeachment trial, he requested the recusal of the judges, and in the second hearing, he filed objections regarding the postponement of the hearing date and the acceptance of evidence, but the Constitutional Court dismissed all of these.



Despite asserting the rule of law, President Yoon’s objections to the investigation and impeachment proceedings continue to be dismissed.



[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "One can seek their rights. However, knowing that it is not going to work as it is now, abusing rights only adds to the judicial burden of the state..."]



As President Yoon claims the investigation and impeachment are unjust, his responses are expected to persist in the future.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



