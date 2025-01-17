News 9

PPP to propose investigation bill

입력 2025.01.17 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has decided to propose a special investigation bill focused on the martial law investigation under the names of all its members.

The Democratic Party has stated that while they are willing to negotiate, if an agreement is not reached by tomorrow (1.17), they will proceed with the bill created by the opposition party immediately.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

A general meeting of the People Power Party to discuss whether to propose a special investigation bill.

After nearly two hours of heated debate, it was decided to propose the 'Martial Law Special Investigation Bill' under the names of all 108 members.

In anticipation of the opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, pushing forward with their 'insurrection-related special investigation bill', they plan to counter with their own bill that removes toxic clauses such as 'foreign aggression inducement' allegations.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To propose a special investigation bill to investigate (the President) is something that should not be done by a human being before politics...."]

During the closed-door discussions, there was significant opposition to the special investigation bill itself, but they decided to follow the leadership's direction, believing that the lesser evil is better than the worst opposition proposal.

The Democratic Party pressured that the processing of the special investigation bill should not be delayed any further, especially with President Yoon in custody.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party is prepared to negotiate even if it means staying up all night. Just as Yoon Suk Yeol cannot avoid arrest and dismissal, he cannot avoid the special investigation, either."]

Tomorrow morning, the floor leaders of both parties will meet under the chairmanship of the National Assembly Speaker for a final negotiation.

The Democratic Party has pressured that they will conclude negotiations even if it means adjourning the plenary session.

However, there are predictions that reaching an agreement will be difficult due to significant differences in opinions regarding the scope of the investigation, including the foreign aggression inducement allegations.

In this case, the Democratic Party plans to process the insurrection-related special investigation bill in the plenary session tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP to propose investigation bill
    • 입력 2025-01-17 00:29:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party has decided to propose a special investigation bill focused on the martial law investigation under the names of all its members.

The Democratic Party has stated that while they are willing to negotiate, if an agreement is not reached by tomorrow (1.17), they will proceed with the bill created by the opposition party immediately.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

A general meeting of the People Power Party to discuss whether to propose a special investigation bill.

After nearly two hours of heated debate, it was decided to propose the 'Martial Law Special Investigation Bill' under the names of all 108 members.

In anticipation of the opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, pushing forward with their 'insurrection-related special investigation bill', they plan to counter with their own bill that removes toxic clauses such as 'foreign aggression inducement' allegations.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To propose a special investigation bill to investigate (the President) is something that should not be done by a human being before politics...."]

During the closed-door discussions, there was significant opposition to the special investigation bill itself, but they decided to follow the leadership's direction, believing that the lesser evil is better than the worst opposition proposal.

The Democratic Party pressured that the processing of the special investigation bill should not be delayed any further, especially with President Yoon in custody.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party is prepared to negotiate even if it means staying up all night. Just as Yoon Suk Yeol cannot avoid arrest and dismissal, he cannot avoid the special investigation, either."]

Tomorrow morning, the floor leaders of both parties will meet under the chairmanship of the National Assembly Speaker for a final negotiation.

The Democratic Party has pressured that they will conclude negotiations even if it means adjourning the plenary session.

However, there are predictions that reaching an agreement will be difficult due to significant differences in opinions regarding the scope of the investigation, including the foreign aggression inducement allegations.

In this case, the Democratic Party plans to process the insurrection-related special investigation bill in the plenary session tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…<br>체포상태 유지

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…체포상태 유지
공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보

공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보
윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…<br>재판 3회 추가 지정

윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…재판 3회 추가 지정
김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…<br>“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”

김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.