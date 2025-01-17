PPP to propose investigation bill

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party has decided to propose a special investigation bill focused on the martial law investigation under the names of all its members.



The Democratic Party has stated that while they are willing to negotiate, if an agreement is not reached by tomorrow (1.17), they will proceed with the bill created by the opposition party immediately.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



A general meeting of the People Power Party to discuss whether to propose a special investigation bill.



After nearly two hours of heated debate, it was decided to propose the 'Martial Law Special Investigation Bill' under the names of all 108 members.



In anticipation of the opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, pushing forward with their 'insurrection-related special investigation bill', they plan to counter with their own bill that removes toxic clauses such as 'foreign aggression inducement' allegations.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To propose a special investigation bill to investigate (the President) is something that should not be done by a human being before politics...."]



During the closed-door discussions, there was significant opposition to the special investigation bill itself, but they decided to follow the leadership's direction, believing that the lesser evil is better than the worst opposition proposal.



The Democratic Party pressured that the processing of the special investigation bill should not be delayed any further, especially with President Yoon in custody.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party is prepared to negotiate even if it means staying up all night. Just as Yoon Suk Yeol cannot avoid arrest and dismissal, he cannot avoid the special investigation, either."]



Tomorrow morning, the floor leaders of both parties will meet under the chairmanship of the National Assembly Speaker for a final negotiation.



The Democratic Party has pressured that they will conclude negotiations even if it means adjourning the plenary session.



However, there are predictions that reaching an agreement will be difficult due to significant differences in opinions regarding the scope of the investigation, including the foreign aggression inducement allegations.



In this case, the Democratic Party plans to process the insurrection-related special investigation bill in the plenary session tomorrow.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



