News 9

Rising flu cases strain crematories

입력 2025.01.17 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The flu epidemic continues.

In the second week of this month, the number of suspected flu cases was 86.1 per 1,000 people, indicating that the peak of the epidemic has passed, but this is still 11 times higher than five weeks ago.

The number of flu hospitalizations has also increased sevenfold compared to three weeks ago.

It is particularly dangerous for those with underlying health conditions or the elderly, as flu can lead to complications such as pneumonia.

Pneumonia, which can accompany symptoms like cough, high fever, chest pain, and difficulty breathing, is one of the leading causes of death among the elderly.

Recently, with the flu epidemic and an increase in deaths among the elderly due to complications like pneumonia, it has become difficult to secure reservations at crematoriums.

In fact, there have even been cases of extending funeral periods.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

This memorial park operated by the Seoul Facilities Corporation has been conducting an average of 65 cremations per day.

Due to a surge in reservations, the number was increased to 75 per day starting from the 14th.

An official from the Seoul Facilities Corporation explained that despite increasing the number of cremations due to a rise in deaths from the recent cold wave and flu, they are still at full capacity.

Most of the websites for reserving cremation facilities nationwide are also fully booked.

Given the situation, funerals that are typically held for three days are now being extended to four days due to the inability to secure cremation slots.

In the past three weeks, the cremation rate for three-day funerals has dropped significantly from the 78% range to the 58% range.

In response, the government has sent official documents to cremation facilities nationwide, instructing them to activate backup cremators and extend operating hours and the number of cremations.

[Park Moon-soo/Director of Elderly Support, Ministry of Health and Welfare: "Last week, we confirmed that the number of deaths increased by about 14%. We plan to continue operations until the cremation rate for three-day funerals recovers to over 70%."]

It is also becoming difficult to find flu medications and cold medicines at pharmacies.

The purchase of masks, which had decreased after the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently increased again.

[Jang Yu-ri/Pharmacist: "After the COVID-19 pandemic ended, mask sales had significantly decreased, but recently they have suddenly increased. It's about 1.5 times more than usual...."]

Health authorities emphasize that seniors aged 65 and older, who are at risk of complications from the flu, should get vaccinated now and seek medical attention promptly if they have symptoms.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rising flu cases strain crematories
    • 입력 2025-01-17 00:29:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

The flu epidemic continues.

In the second week of this month, the number of suspected flu cases was 86.1 per 1,000 people, indicating that the peak of the epidemic has passed, but this is still 11 times higher than five weeks ago.

The number of flu hospitalizations has also increased sevenfold compared to three weeks ago.

It is particularly dangerous for those with underlying health conditions or the elderly, as flu can lead to complications such as pneumonia.

Pneumonia, which can accompany symptoms like cough, high fever, chest pain, and difficulty breathing, is one of the leading causes of death among the elderly.

Recently, with the flu epidemic and an increase in deaths among the elderly due to complications like pneumonia, it has become difficult to secure reservations at crematoriums.

In fact, there have even been cases of extending funeral periods.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

This memorial park operated by the Seoul Facilities Corporation has been conducting an average of 65 cremations per day.

Due to a surge in reservations, the number was increased to 75 per day starting from the 14th.

An official from the Seoul Facilities Corporation explained that despite increasing the number of cremations due to a rise in deaths from the recent cold wave and flu, they are still at full capacity.

Most of the websites for reserving cremation facilities nationwide are also fully booked.

Given the situation, funerals that are typically held for three days are now being extended to four days due to the inability to secure cremation slots.

In the past three weeks, the cremation rate for three-day funerals has dropped significantly from the 78% range to the 58% range.

In response, the government has sent official documents to cremation facilities nationwide, instructing them to activate backup cremators and extend operating hours and the number of cremations.

[Park Moon-soo/Director of Elderly Support, Ministry of Health and Welfare: "Last week, we confirmed that the number of deaths increased by about 14%. We plan to continue operations until the cremation rate for three-day funerals recovers to over 70%."]

It is also becoming difficult to find flu medications and cold medicines at pharmacies.

The purchase of masks, which had decreased after the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently increased again.

[Jang Yu-ri/Pharmacist: "After the COVID-19 pandemic ended, mask sales had significantly decreased, but recently they have suddenly increased. It's about 1.5 times more than usual...."]

Health authorities emphasize that seniors aged 65 and older, who are at risk of complications from the flu, should get vaccinated now and seek medical attention promptly if they have symptoms.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…<br>체포상태 유지

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…체포상태 유지
공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보

공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보
윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…<br>재판 3회 추가 지정

윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…재판 3회 추가 지정
김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…<br>“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”

김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.