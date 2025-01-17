News 9

BYD challenges Korean market

입력 2025.01.17 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is synonymous with electric vehicles.

However, there is a Chinese electric vehicle company that is challenging Tesla's status.

That company is BYD.

Based on a strong domestic market in China, it has long been the world's number one in production volume.

Now, its sales figures can no longer be ignored.

Last year, its sales reached over 1.76 million units, closely trailing Tesla, and in the fourth quarter, it even sold 100,000 more units than Tesla, changing the landscape of the electric vehicle market.

Self-defined as "China's champion, the world's champion," BYD has today (1.16) thrown down the gauntlet to our electric vehicle market with its price competitiveness.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.

[Report]

The first passenger electric vehicle that BYD has introduced to the Korean market is the 'Atto 3.'

This small SUV can travel 321 km on a single charge and has sold over 1 million units in the global market since its launch in 2022.

They have presented a proven representative vehicle.

[Jo In-cheol/BYD Korea Passenger Vehicle Division Head: "I believe that experiencing and trying BYD will help consumers understand our technology well. If it takes time, I think Korean consumers will recognize BYD's technological capabilities..."]

The price was lower than expected.

In the 31 million won range.

This is about 10 million won cheaper than Hyundai Motor Group's Kona, which occupies 70% of the domestic electric vehicle market.

With subsidies, the price could drop to the 20 million won range, but government subsidies have not yet been confirmed.

Dealerships that deal directly with customers.

The immediate impact is expected to be minimal.

[Hwang Man-ik/Hyundai Motor KINTEX Branch Sales Manager: "I don't think those who purchased due to the price will hold onto it in the long term. Once they use it, there will be various inconveniences..."]

BYD plans to approach domestic consumers by targeting niche markets such as rental cars, and will subsequently launch mid-sized electric sedans in the second half of the year.

However, overcoming concerns about battery safety and the image of Chinese brands among domestic consumers is a significant challenge.

[Kwon Yong-joo/Professor of Automotive Transportation Design at Kookmin University: "There is only one model available. So while BYD's entry into the domestic market has a symbolic role, it will take some time for consumers to open their wallets."]

The industry is closely watching how the entry of the world's number one Chinese electric vehicle brand will change the dynamics of the domestic market.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • BYD challenges Korean market
    • 입력 2025-01-17 00:29:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is synonymous with electric vehicles.

However, there is a Chinese electric vehicle company that is challenging Tesla's status.

That company is BYD.

Based on a strong domestic market in China, it has long been the world's number one in production volume.

Now, its sales figures can no longer be ignored.

Last year, its sales reached over 1.76 million units, closely trailing Tesla, and in the fourth quarter, it even sold 100,000 more units than Tesla, changing the landscape of the electric vehicle market.

Self-defined as "China's champion, the world's champion," BYD has today (1.16) thrown down the gauntlet to our electric vehicle market with its price competitiveness.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.

[Report]

The first passenger electric vehicle that BYD has introduced to the Korean market is the 'Atto 3.'

This small SUV can travel 321 km on a single charge and has sold over 1 million units in the global market since its launch in 2022.

They have presented a proven representative vehicle.

[Jo In-cheol/BYD Korea Passenger Vehicle Division Head: "I believe that experiencing and trying BYD will help consumers understand our technology well. If it takes time, I think Korean consumers will recognize BYD's technological capabilities..."]

The price was lower than expected.

In the 31 million won range.

This is about 10 million won cheaper than Hyundai Motor Group's Kona, which occupies 70% of the domestic electric vehicle market.

With subsidies, the price could drop to the 20 million won range, but government subsidies have not yet been confirmed.

Dealerships that deal directly with customers.

The immediate impact is expected to be minimal.

[Hwang Man-ik/Hyundai Motor KINTEX Branch Sales Manager: "I don't think those who purchased due to the price will hold onto it in the long term. Once they use it, there will be various inconveniences..."]

BYD plans to approach domestic consumers by targeting niche markets such as rental cars, and will subsequently launch mid-sized electric sedans in the second half of the year.

However, overcoming concerns about battery safety and the image of Chinese brands among domestic consumers is a significant challenge.

[Kwon Yong-joo/Professor of Automotive Transportation Design at Kookmin University: "There is only one model available. So while BYD's entry into the domestic market has a symbolic role, it will take some time for consumers to open their wallets."]

The industry is closely watching how the entry of the world's number one Chinese electric vehicle brand will change the dynamics of the domestic market.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…<br>체포상태 유지

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…체포상태 유지
공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보

공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보
윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…<br>재판 3회 추가 지정

윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…재판 3회 추가 지정
김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…<br>“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”

김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.