Rubio prioritizes U.S. interests

[Anchor]



The nominee for U.S. Secretary of State has unleashed a barrage of criticism against North Korea and China.



He made it clear that in future foreign policy, U.S. interests will take precedence, indicating a significant shift in the international order.



This is a report from our correspondent Park Il-jung in New York.



[Report]



Marco Rubio, the nominee for U.S. Secretary of State, has been advocating for active intervention against so-called rogue states like North Korea, Russia, and Iran.



Unlike President-elect Trump, who said he would "get along well with Kim Jong-un," Rubio harshly criticized the North Korean leader.



[Marco Rubio/Secretary of State nominee: "You have a 40-something year old dictator who has to figure out how to hold on to power for the rest of his life, views nuclear weapons as his insurance policy to stay in power."]



Nuclear weapons hold significant meaning for Kim Jong-un, and Rubio assessed that no sanctions have been able to halt nuclear development thus far.



He stated that there are still no concrete solutions and expressed the intention to find ways to prevent South Korea, the U.S., and others from getting embroiled in an accidental war due to North Korea.



[Marco Rubio/Secretary of State nominee: "What can we do to prevent a crisis without encouraging other nation states to pursue their own nuclear weapons program, that's the solution we'd like to get to."]



It seems he intends to focus on crisis management to reduce the risk of war rather than on the denuclearization of North Korea.



Rubio characterized China as the most powerful and dangerous adversary, nearly an equal threat.



He pointed out that China has risen to global superpower status through oppression, lies, deception, hacking, and theft.



Rubio emphasized that all policies will prioritize U.S. interests.



[Marco Rubio/Secretary of State nominee: "The direction he has given for the conduct of our foreign policy is clear. Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Or does it make America more prosperous?"]



This indicates a departure from relying on the role of a global police state that prioritizes values.



This is why there are calls to prepare for a new world order.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



