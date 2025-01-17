News 9

Risk of dry forest fires increasing

입력 2025.01.17 (02:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The wildfires in Los Angeles, USA, which are causing massive damage, are largely attributed to extremely dry weather.

In South Korea, there are warnings to be cautious of large wildfires, as many areas have recorded zero precipitation this winter.

Shin Bang-sil reports on the weather.

[Report]

The LA wildfires have been ongoing for over a week, turning the streets into ruins.

The reason the fires are difficult to extinguish is that the rainfall near LA has been only a few millimeters over the past six months, making it extremely dry.

What about us?

Most of the snow and rain this winter has been concentrated in the western regions.

The cumulative precipitation in Honam and Chungnam was around 50mm, but in other areas, it fell below 10mm.

Cities like Busan, Ulsan, and Daegu recorded 0mm, making them extremely dry and at high risk for large wildfires.

[Kwon Chun-geun/Ph.D, National Institute of Forest Science Wildfire Research Division: "In the southern regions, there is almost no rainfall. So, more than half of the wildfires that have occurred this year are concentrated in the southern areas."]

The moisture content in the fallen leaves in the Yeongnam region has dropped below 10%, and at this level of dryness, an average of about 10 wildfires can occur daily.

As the wildfire risk level across the country remains at high, forecasts suggest that the wildfire risk index will be high in Yeongnam and Gangwon this month, and in the metropolitan area next month.

[Jung Ji-hoon/Professor, Sejong University Department of Environmental Energy Space Convergence: "It is expected that rainfall around Korea will decrease, and it will be somewhat dry in spring, so the wildfire risk is expected to be high from late winter to spring."]

Most wildfires start from minor negligence, so it is important to avoid burning trash or agricultural byproducts and to refrain from cooking or smoking in the mountains.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Risk of dry forest fires increasing
    • 입력 2025-01-17 02:15:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The wildfires in Los Angeles, USA, which are causing massive damage, are largely attributed to extremely dry weather.

In South Korea, there are warnings to be cautious of large wildfires, as many areas have recorded zero precipitation this winter.

Shin Bang-sil reports on the weather.

[Report]

The LA wildfires have been ongoing for over a week, turning the streets into ruins.

The reason the fires are difficult to extinguish is that the rainfall near LA has been only a few millimeters over the past six months, making it extremely dry.

What about us?

Most of the snow and rain this winter has been concentrated in the western regions.

The cumulative precipitation in Honam and Chungnam was around 50mm, but in other areas, it fell below 10mm.

Cities like Busan, Ulsan, and Daegu recorded 0mm, making them extremely dry and at high risk for large wildfires.

[Kwon Chun-geun/Ph.D, National Institute of Forest Science Wildfire Research Division: "In the southern regions, there is almost no rainfall. So, more than half of the wildfires that have occurred this year are concentrated in the southern areas."]

The moisture content in the fallen leaves in the Yeongnam region has dropped below 10%, and at this level of dryness, an average of about 10 wildfires can occur daily.

As the wildfire risk level across the country remains at high, forecasts suggest that the wildfire risk index will be high in Yeongnam and Gangwon this month, and in the metropolitan area next month.

[Jung Ji-hoon/Professor, Sejong University Department of Environmental Energy Space Convergence: "It is expected that rainfall around Korea will decrease, and it will be somewhat dry in spring, so the wildfire risk is expected to be high from late winter to spring."]

Most wildfires start from minor negligence, so it is important to avoid burning trash or agricultural byproducts and to refrain from cooking or smoking in the mountains.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…<br>체포상태 유지

법원, 윤 대통령 체포적부심 청구 기각…체포상태 유지
공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보

공수처 ‘조사 불응’ 윤 대통령에 오전 10시 재조사 통보
윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…<br>재판 3회 추가 지정

윤 불출석·본격 심리 시작…재판 3회 추가 지정
김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…<br>“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”

김용현 전 장관 첫 내란 재판…“재판권 없으니 공소 기각해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.