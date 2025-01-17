News 9

Jung Kwan Jang's 10-win streak

[Anchor]

The women's volleyball team Jung Kwan Jang is emerging as a new powerhouse in the women's division, achieving its first-ever 10-game winning streak since its establishment.

At the center of this winning streak are the performances of foreign attackers, as well as the dedication of veteran players supporting them.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with the three veteran players who are leading the team confidently.

[Report]

From the powerful spikes of Indonesian star Mega to the heavy back-row attacks of Bukilić.

The foreign player duo, who combined for 69 points, is leading Jung Kwan Jang to its first 10-game winning streak.

[Commentary: "Achieving the first 10-game winning streak in the team's history!"]

However, head coach Ko Hee-jin pointed out that the driving force behind the winning streak lies elsewhere.

[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "There are so many aspects of our three veteran players that deserve praise. As older sisters, they lead the younger teammates very well. As a coach, I am very happy."]

Leading the team is the oldest member and captain, Yeum Hye-seon, along with veterans Pyo Seung-ju and Noh Ran.

Thanks to the leadership and dedication of the so-called 'sister line' trio, the team has become even more united.

[Yeum Hye-seon/Jung Kwan Jang: "When things aren't going well, I sometimes raise my voice, and when we do well, I try to give a lot of praise to help them focus solely on volleyball."]

[No Ran/Jung Kwan Jang: "(The captain's performance is) perfect? 100 out of 100? She takes great care of each player, so I hope (Hye-seon unnie) continues to be the captain."]

[Yeum Hye-seon/Jung Kwan Jang: "Really? I'm touched, I feel like I'm going to cry. But I think it will stop here!"]

Sometimes, there are moments when they feel the generational gap with their much younger teammates.

[Pyo Seung-ju/Jung Kwan Jang: "When old songs come on, we intentionally ask them, 'Do you know this singer?' and they say, 'I don't know.']

However, as they maintain a close relationship as sisters, they have developed a great synergy on the court.

[Pyo Seung-ju/Jung Kwan Jang: "I really think the teamwork is great. I talked with Hye-seon unnie, and jokingly she said to me, 'We have no senior-junior relationship here!'"]

With their strong teamwork, Jung Kwan Jang is competing for the top spot in the women's division, and there is growing interest in whether they will lift the championship trophy for the first time in 13 years.

["Jung Kwan Jang fighting!"]

This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.

