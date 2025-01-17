SK extends winning streak to 9 games
In professional basketball, the SK Knights, leading the league with fast breaks, defeated DB Promy to extend their winning streat to nine games.
On the court, Kim Sun-hyung, the commander, led SK's fast break with the support of KIA Tigers baseball player Kim Do-young.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim analyzed just how quickly the fast breaks are executed.
[Report]
This is a scene from SK's first-quarter offense, known as the "fearsome fast-break squad."
After Kim Sun-hyung blocked Park In-woong's shot, he launched into a stormy sprint.
He then perfectly deceived the DB defense as if he would pass backward, successfully scoring a beautiful basket.
The transition from defense to offense occurred in just 7 seconds, a lightning-fast attack!
Last year’s top professional baseball star, Kim Do-young, who recorded 40 steals, also caught attention by cheering for Kim Sun-hyung.
Following this, SK's momentum increased, and their speed became even faster.
Here is a scene of Warney's fast break that broke down DB in just 4 seconds after grabbing a defensive rebound.
Veteran Oh Se-geun also assisted Oh Jae-hyun's score with a quick pass, with the transition taking only 4 seconds.
With 23 points scored solely from fast breaks led by commander Kim Sun-hyung, SK defeated DB and continued their nine-game winning streak.
[Ahn Young-jun/SK Knights: "Before the season started, our team was not selected as a championship candidate. Winning the regular season is our team's goal for the season."]
As SK soared high and finished the first half in first place, the KOGAS Pegasus achieved a dramatic victory against KT Sonicboom.
Just before the end of the game, with the score tied, KOGAS's Nicholson hit a buzzer-beater that thrilled the home fans.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
