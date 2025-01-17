Tottenham loses to Arsenal 2-1

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham's Son Heung-min scored his 6th league goal in the North London derby against Arsenal, marking his return to scoring after a month.



Despite Son's opening goal, Tottenham suffered a lackluster comeback defeat, dropping to 13th place in the league and facing a worst atmosphere.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



True to his reputation in the North London derby, Son Heung-min opened the scoring just 25 minutes into the match.



He connected with a non-stop shot on a loose ball in a chaotic situation in front of the goal.



The deflected ball, grazing an opponent's foot, flew into the corner of the net where the goalkeeper could not reach it.



With his 6th league goal and 9th career goal in the North London derby, Son once again proved he is an Arsenal killer.



However, despite having the league's second-best scoring record, Tottenham's defense was alarmingly weak.



They immediately conceded an equalizer due to an own goal from a corner kick, and within five minutes, they allowed a comeback goal from Trossard.



Losing the momentum completely, Son was substituted out in the 78th minute, and Tottenham ultimately lost 2-1.



Tottenham has not won in their last five league matches, dropping to 13th place and suffering a blow to their pride.



As of the 21st round, 13th place is Tottenham's lowest ranking in the last 15 years.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "It's been almost 10 years, never been in this position. Take responsibility and we have to make sure everybody is ready for the weekend."]



The captain emphasized responsibility, but manager Postecoglou, who is facing rumors of being sacked, blamed the players again today.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "I want them disappointed. This can't be accepted by anyone at the club. You know us losing so many games in a league season is not right."]



As Tottenham's struggles deepen as the season progresses, they will attempt to break their losing streak against Everton this Sunday night.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



