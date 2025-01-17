Ryu Seung-min elected KSOC head

동영상 고정 취소

Ryu Seung-min, the newly elected president of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee, expressed his determination to create miracles for the future of Korean sports, just like his victory in this election.



After defeating China's Wang Hao, who was considered unbeatable, to win a gold medal, and unexpectedly being elected as an IOC athlete member in 2016, Ryu Seung-min stated that this election was the most challenging among these three miracles.



Nevertheless, he declared that he would strive for the next miracle that will change the future of Korean sports.



Was this the first step?



Today (1.16), he met with Minister Yu In-chon and Vice Minister Jang Mi-ran, raising expectations for improved relations with the government.



[Ryu Seung-min/Korean Sports & Olympic Committee President-elect: "The Minister and Vice Minister spoke very openly. They promised full support for any projects that I, as President Ryu Seung-min, will pursue…"]



On the other hand, the sitting KSOC president Lee Kee-heung, who failed to secure re-election, has expressed his intention to resign from both the presidency and his IOC membership, with about a month remaining in his term.



