[News Today] COURT REJECTS YOON’S PETITION

[LEAD]

The Seoul Central District Court has dismissed President Yoon Suk Yeol's challenge to his arrest. The court confirmed the legality of the action taken by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Following this ruling, the CIO is set to request a detention warrant for President Yoon today.



[REPORT]

The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday evening dismissed a petition by President Yoon Suk Yeol challenging the legality of his arrest.



The court cited the absence of any reason meaning that his arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is legitimate.



The CIO is soon expected to file for a detention warrant to keep Yoon in custody for a longer period.



With the court’s dismissal of the petition, Yoon’s current arrest period has been extended to 9:05 p.m. Friday.



Ahead of the warrant request, the CIO had said that it would re-question the president but that will not take place as Yoon remains unresponsive.



President Yoon's defense team said that Yoon’s stance was sufficiently conveyed in the first questioning and there’s no need to respond to further interrogation.



In the first grilling held two days ago, Yoon said the martial law decree was within his rights under the constitution and has since exercised his right to silence regarding prosecutors questions.



Since the probe at the CIO two days prior, Yoon has been staying at the Seoul Detention Center.



Citing health and security reasons, he has not ventured out of the detention facility.



He’s known to be wearing the same suit he wore at the time of the arrest.



Meanwhile deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service Kim Sung-hoon accused of obstructing Yoon's warrant execution has been arrested.



Police will question him over who led the obstruction and whether there was an order to use physical force.