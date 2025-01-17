News Today

[News Today] COURT REJECTS YOON’S PETITION

입력 2025.01.17 (16:07) 수정 2025.01.17 (16:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Seoul Central District Court has dismissed President Yoon Suk Yeol's challenge to his arrest. The court confirmed the legality of the action taken by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Following this ruling, the CIO is set to request a detention warrant for President Yoon today.

[REPORT]
The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday evening dismissed a petition by President Yoon Suk Yeol challenging the legality of his arrest.

The court cited the absence of any reason meaning that his arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is legitimate.

The CIO is soon expected to file for a detention warrant to keep Yoon in custody for a longer period.

With the court’s dismissal of the petition, Yoon’s current arrest period has been extended to 9:05 p.m. Friday.

Ahead of the warrant request, the CIO had said that it would re-question the president but that will not take place as Yoon remains unresponsive.

President Yoon's defense team said that Yoon’s stance was sufficiently conveyed in the first questioning and there’s no need to respond to further interrogation.

In the first grilling held two days ago, Yoon said the martial law decree was within his rights under the constitution and has since exercised his right to silence regarding prosecutors questions.

Since the probe at the CIO two days prior, Yoon has been staying at the Seoul Detention Center.

Citing health and security reasons, he has not ventured out of the detention facility.

He’s known to be wearing the same suit he wore at the time of the arrest.

Meanwhile deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service Kim Sung-hoon accused of obstructing Yoon's warrant execution has been arrested.

Police will question him over who led the obstruction and whether there was an order to use physical force.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] COURT REJECTS YOON’S PETITION
    • 입력 2025-01-17 16:07:41
    • 수정2025-01-17 16:08:00
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Seoul Central District Court has dismissed President Yoon Suk Yeol's challenge to his arrest. The court confirmed the legality of the action taken by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Following this ruling, the CIO is set to request a detention warrant for President Yoon today.

[REPORT]
The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday evening dismissed a petition by President Yoon Suk Yeol challenging the legality of his arrest.

The court cited the absence of any reason meaning that his arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is legitimate.

The CIO is soon expected to file for a detention warrant to keep Yoon in custody for a longer period.

With the court’s dismissal of the petition, Yoon’s current arrest period has been extended to 9:05 p.m. Friday.

Ahead of the warrant request, the CIO had said that it would re-question the president but that will not take place as Yoon remains unresponsive.

President Yoon's defense team said that Yoon’s stance was sufficiently conveyed in the first questioning and there’s no need to respond to further interrogation.

In the first grilling held two days ago, Yoon said the martial law decree was within his rights under the constitution and has since exercised his right to silence regarding prosecutors questions.

Since the probe at the CIO two days prior, Yoon has been staying at the Seoul Detention Center.

Citing health and security reasons, he has not ventured out of the detention facility.

He’s known to be wearing the same suit he wore at the time of the arrest.

Meanwhile deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service Kim Sung-hoon accused of obstructing Yoon's warrant execution has been arrested.

Police will question him over who led the obstruction and whether there was an order to use physical force.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속영장 청구 임박…공수처 “준비 <br>마무리”

윤 대통령 구속영장 청구 임박…공수처 “준비 마무리”
‘대통령 관저 이전’ 관련 감사요구안, 국회 본회의 통과

‘대통령 관저 이전’ 관련 감사요구안, 국회 본회의 통과
경찰, 경호차장 체포…김성훈 차장 “법률 따라 임무 수행”

경찰, 경호차장 체포…김성훈 차장 “법률 따라 임무 수행”
여야, ‘특검법’ 협상 진통…<br>“이견 많아” “족쇄 법안”

여야, ‘특검법’ 협상 진통…“이견 많아” “족쇄 법안”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.