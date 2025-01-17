News Today

[News Today] TOP CHINESE EV LANDS IN KOREA

입력 2025.01.17 (16:12) 수정 2025.01.17 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant and Tesla's global rival, has just announced its entry into the Korean market. Armed with technological confidence and competitive pricing, BYD is set to challenge South Korea's electric vehicle industry.

[REPORT]
This is the ATTO3, the first Chinese-made passenger electric vehicle introduced to the Korean Market.

This compact SUV can cover up to 321 kilometers with a single charge.

More than one million ATTO3s were sold around the globe since its release in 2022.

BYD is showcasing its flagship model with proven performance.

Cho In-chul / Head, Passenger Car Business, BYD Korea
You will get to know BYD technology better once you experience BYD. In time, Korean consumers will recognize BYD's technological excellence.

The price was lower than expected.

It was in the range of 31 million won or around 21 thousand dollars.

It's roughly ten million won or over 6,800 U.S. dollars cheaper than the Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor's electric SUV model of a similar size that takes up 70% of the local EV market.

The price could fall below 20 million won with government subsidy, but the Korean government hasn't decided on the subsidy amount yet.

A Hyundai Motor dealership directly interacting with customers, they believe the Chinese EV would have only limited impact for now.

Hwang Man-ik / Salesman, Hyundai Motor KINTEX Branch
I don't think the customers who bought it because of the price would stay loyal for long. They would experience many inconveniences once they start driving it.

BYD plans to approach Korean consumers through a niche market like the car rental business before releasing mid-sized electric sedans in the latter half of the year.

However, the Chinese green car maker has to overcome Korean consumers' preconceptions about Chinese brands such as concerns over battery safety and personal information security.

Prof. Kwon Yong-joo/ Dept. of Automotive, Transportation Design, Kookmin Univ.
There's only one model. It could be symbolic for BYD's presence in Korea, but it will take time for Korean consumers to open up their wallets.

The Korean automobile industry is watching closely if the global Chinese EV giant can shake up the local market.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] TOP CHINESE EV LANDS IN KOREA
    • 입력 2025-01-17 16:12:04
    • 수정2025-01-17 16:12:13
    News Today

[LEAD]
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant and Tesla's global rival, has just announced its entry into the Korean market. Armed with technological confidence and competitive pricing, BYD is set to challenge South Korea's electric vehicle industry.

[REPORT]
This is the ATTO3, the first Chinese-made passenger electric vehicle introduced to the Korean Market.

This compact SUV can cover up to 321 kilometers with a single charge.

More than one million ATTO3s were sold around the globe since its release in 2022.

BYD is showcasing its flagship model with proven performance.

Cho In-chul / Head, Passenger Car Business, BYD Korea
You will get to know BYD technology better once you experience BYD. In time, Korean consumers will recognize BYD's technological excellence.

The price was lower than expected.

It was in the range of 31 million won or around 21 thousand dollars.

It's roughly ten million won or over 6,800 U.S. dollars cheaper than the Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor's electric SUV model of a similar size that takes up 70% of the local EV market.

The price could fall below 20 million won with government subsidy, but the Korean government hasn't decided on the subsidy amount yet.

A Hyundai Motor dealership directly interacting with customers, they believe the Chinese EV would have only limited impact for now.

Hwang Man-ik / Salesman, Hyundai Motor KINTEX Branch
I don't think the customers who bought it because of the price would stay loyal for long. They would experience many inconveniences once they start driving it.

BYD plans to approach Korean consumers through a niche market like the car rental business before releasing mid-sized electric sedans in the latter half of the year.

However, the Chinese green car maker has to overcome Korean consumers' preconceptions about Chinese brands such as concerns over battery safety and personal information security.

Prof. Kwon Yong-joo/ Dept. of Automotive, Transportation Design, Kookmin Univ.
There's only one model. It could be symbolic for BYD's presence in Korea, but it will take time for Korean consumers to open up their wallets.

The Korean automobile industry is watching closely if the global Chinese EV giant can shake up the local market.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속영장 청구 임박…공수처 “준비 <br>마무리”

윤 대통령 구속영장 청구 임박…공수처 “준비 마무리”
경찰, 경호차장 체포…김 차장 “법률 따라 임무 수행”

경찰, 경호차장 체포…김 차장 “법률 따라 임무 수행”
‘대통령 관저 이전’ 관련 감사요구안, 국회 본회의 통과

‘대통령 관저 이전’ 관련 감사요구안, 국회 본회의 통과
여야, ‘특검법’ 협상 진통…<br>“이견 많아” “족쇄 법안”

여야, ‘특검법’ 협상 진통…“이견 많아” “족쇄 법안”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.