[News Today] TOP CHINESE EV LANDS IN KOREA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant and Tesla's global rival, has just announced its entry into the Korean market. Armed with technological confidence and competitive pricing, BYD is set to challenge South Korea's electric vehicle industry.
[REPORT]
This is the ATTO3, the first Chinese-made passenger electric vehicle introduced to the Korean Market.
This compact SUV can cover up to 321 kilometers with a single charge.
More than one million ATTO3s were sold around the globe since its release in 2022.
BYD is showcasing its flagship model with proven performance.
Cho In-chul / Head, Passenger Car Business, BYD Korea
You will get to know BYD technology better once you experience BYD. In time, Korean consumers will recognize BYD's technological excellence.
The price was lower than expected.
It was in the range of 31 million won or around 21 thousand dollars.
It's roughly ten million won or over 6,800 U.S. dollars cheaper than the Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor's electric SUV model of a similar size that takes up 70% of the local EV market.
The price could fall below 20 million won with government subsidy, but the Korean government hasn't decided on the subsidy amount yet.
A Hyundai Motor dealership directly interacting with customers, they believe the Chinese EV would have only limited impact for now.
Hwang Man-ik / Salesman, Hyundai Motor KINTEX Branch
I don't think the customers who bought it because of the price would stay loyal for long. They would experience many inconveniences once they start driving it.
BYD plans to approach Korean consumers through a niche market like the car rental business before releasing mid-sized electric sedans in the latter half of the year.
However, the Chinese green car maker has to overcome Korean consumers' preconceptions about Chinese brands such as concerns over battery safety and personal information security.
Prof. Kwon Yong-joo/ Dept. of Automotive, Transportation Design, Kookmin Univ.
There's only one model. It could be symbolic for BYD's presence in Korea, but it will take time for Korean consumers to open up their wallets.
The Korean automobile industry is watching closely if the global Chinese EV giant can shake up the local market.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] TOP CHINESE EV LANDS IN KOREA
-
- 입력 2025-01-17 16:12:04
- 수정2025-01-17 16:12:13
[LEAD]
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant and Tesla's global rival, has just announced its entry into the Korean market. Armed with technological confidence and competitive pricing, BYD is set to challenge South Korea's electric vehicle industry.
[REPORT]
This is the ATTO3, the first Chinese-made passenger electric vehicle introduced to the Korean Market.
This compact SUV can cover up to 321 kilometers with a single charge.
More than one million ATTO3s were sold around the globe since its release in 2022.
BYD is showcasing its flagship model with proven performance.
Cho In-chul / Head, Passenger Car Business, BYD Korea
You will get to know BYD technology better once you experience BYD. In time, Korean consumers will recognize BYD's technological excellence.
The price was lower than expected.
It was in the range of 31 million won or around 21 thousand dollars.
It's roughly ten million won or over 6,800 U.S. dollars cheaper than the Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor's electric SUV model of a similar size that takes up 70% of the local EV market.
The price could fall below 20 million won with government subsidy, but the Korean government hasn't decided on the subsidy amount yet.
A Hyundai Motor dealership directly interacting with customers, they believe the Chinese EV would have only limited impact for now.
Hwang Man-ik / Salesman, Hyundai Motor KINTEX Branch
I don't think the customers who bought it because of the price would stay loyal for long. They would experience many inconveniences once they start driving it.
BYD plans to approach Korean consumers through a niche market like the car rental business before releasing mid-sized electric sedans in the latter half of the year.
However, the Chinese green car maker has to overcome Korean consumers' preconceptions about Chinese brands such as concerns over battery safety and personal information security.
Prof. Kwon Yong-joo/ Dept. of Automotive, Transportation Design, Kookmin Univ.
There's only one model. It could be symbolic for BYD's presence in Korea, but it will take time for Korean consumers to open up their wallets.
The Korean automobile industry is watching closely if the global Chinese EV giant can shake up the local market.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.