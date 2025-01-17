[News Today] TOP-SELLING K-POP ALBUMS IN U.S.
[LEAD]
We now turn to cultural news. Last year in the U.S., K-pop dominated the list of top-selling CDs. Which albums made the cut? Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
U.S. media, including Billboard, cited a local market survey company to announce the top-selling music CDs in 2024.
According to the survey, seven of the top-10 selling albums were K-pop projects.
Stray Kids' ninth mini-album 'ATE', which sold some 442,000 copies, ranked second, the highest spot to be held by a K-pop album.
The group's latest release 'Hop' ranked 5th.
ENHYPEN's 'Romance: Untold' took the third spot.
ATEEZ's series albums 'Golden Hour: Part 1' and 'Part 2' climbed to the fourth and seventh spots, respectively.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and girl group Twice also made the top-10.
The top spot went to "The Tortured Poets Department" from Taylor Swift. It sold more than 1.5 million copies.
