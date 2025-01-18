News 9

First detention warrant requested

입력 2025.01.18 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A warrant for the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol was requested today (1.17).

The charges are for being the leader of an insurrection and abuse of power.

The warrant hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (1.18) at 2 PM, but President Yoon will not attend.

Reporter Jin Sun-min has the details.

[Report]

At 5:40 PM today, just over three hours before the expiration of the arrest period,

the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This comes 45 days after the declaration of emergency martial law, marking the first time in constitutional history that a detention warrant has been requested for a sitting president.

The warrant request documents, spanning over 150 pages, detail the charges of being the leader of an insurrection and abuse of power.

President Yoon is accused of conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to unlawfully declare emergency martial law and incite a riot for the purpose of undermining the constitution.

The detention warrant was requested at the Seoul Western District Court, where two previous arrest warrants had already been issued.

The CIO stated that they considered the customary practice of requesting detention warrants at the court that issued the previous warrants.

They explained the background of the warrant request by saying, "We considered the seriousness of the crime," and expressed confidence that "the warrant was thoroughly prepared" while stating, "We conducted the investigation according to the law and principles."

About seven prosecutors, including the chief prosecutor of the CIO, are expected to attend the warrant hearing.

The warrant hearing will be held tomorrow at 2 PM at the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Cha Eun-kyung.

President Yoon's side claims that requesting a detention warrant at the Seoul Western District Court is illegal and has stated that President Yoon will not attend the hearing tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First detention warrant requested
    • 입력 2025-01-18 00:20:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

A warrant for the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol was requested today (1.17).

The charges are for being the leader of an insurrection and abuse of power.

The warrant hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (1.18) at 2 PM, but President Yoon will not attend.

Reporter Jin Sun-min has the details.

[Report]

At 5:40 PM today, just over three hours before the expiration of the arrest period,

the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This comes 45 days after the declaration of emergency martial law, marking the first time in constitutional history that a detention warrant has been requested for a sitting president.

The warrant request documents, spanning over 150 pages, detail the charges of being the leader of an insurrection and abuse of power.

President Yoon is accused of conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to unlawfully declare emergency martial law and incite a riot for the purpose of undermining the constitution.

The detention warrant was requested at the Seoul Western District Court, where two previous arrest warrants had already been issued.

The CIO stated that they considered the customary practice of requesting detention warrants at the court that issued the previous warrants.

They explained the background of the warrant request by saying, "We considered the seriousness of the crime," and expressed confidence that "the warrant was thoroughly prepared" while stating, "We conducted the investigation according to the law and principles."

About seven prosecutors, including the chief prosecutor of the CIO, are expected to attend the warrant hearing.

The warrant hearing will be held tomorrow at 2 PM at the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Cha Eun-kyung.

President Yoon's side claims that requesting a detention warrant at the Seoul Western District Court is illegal and has stated that President Yoon will not attend the hearing tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min reporting.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의
체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단

체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단
권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”

권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”
“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”<br>…포고령 전날 준비했나

“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”…포고령 전날 준비했나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.