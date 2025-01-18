First detention warrant requested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A warrant for the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol was requested today (1.17).



The charges are for being the leader of an insurrection and abuse of power.



The warrant hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (1.18) at 2 PM, but President Yoon will not attend.



Reporter Jin Sun-min has the details.



[Report]



At 5:40 PM today, just over three hours before the expiration of the arrest period,



the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



This comes 45 days after the declaration of emergency martial law, marking the first time in constitutional history that a detention warrant has been requested for a sitting president.



The warrant request documents, spanning over 150 pages, detail the charges of being the leader of an insurrection and abuse of power.



President Yoon is accused of conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to unlawfully declare emergency martial law and incite a riot for the purpose of undermining the constitution.



The detention warrant was requested at the Seoul Western District Court, where two previous arrest warrants had already been issued.



The CIO stated that they considered the customary practice of requesting detention warrants at the court that issued the previous warrants.



They explained the background of the warrant request by saying, "We considered the seriousness of the crime," and expressed confidence that "the warrant was thoroughly prepared" while stating, "We conducted the investigation according to the law and principles."



About seven prosecutors, including the chief prosecutor of the CIO, are expected to attend the warrant hearing.



The warrant hearing will be held tomorrow at 2 PM at the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Cha Eun-kyung.



President Yoon's side claims that requesting a detention warrant at the Seoul Western District Court is illegal and has stated that President Yoon will not attend the hearing tomorrow.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min reporting.



