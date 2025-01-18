News 9

Pres. Yoon's detention extended

[Anchor]

The detention period for President Yoon, which was supposed to end by now, has become irrelevant due to the request for a detention warrant.

President Yoon must continue to wait at the detention center for the outcome of the warrant review.

This is reporter Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

The maximum period for detaining a suspect after executing an arrest warrant is 48 hours.

President Yoon was arrested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials at 10:33 AM on Jan. 15.

Under normal circumstances, the detention period would have expired at the same time today (1.17) in the morning.

However, at 2:03 PM yesterday (1.16), following a request for a review of the arrest, the investigation materials were submitted to the court, extending the time the CIO could detain President Yoon.

This is because the time the court took to review the request is not counted within the 48 hours.

The court rejected President Yoon’s request last night and returned the investigation materials to the CIO at 12:35 AM today.

With the clock restarting from this moment, President Yoon’s detention period has been extended until 9:05 PM tonight.

Around 5:40 PM today, with just over three hours left until the deadline, the joint investigation headquarters requested a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon at the Seoul Western District Court.

Now, the court will hold a substantive hearing on the detention warrant, where it will hear both President Yoon's legal team and the CIO prosecutors before making the final decision on whether to issue the warrant.

The results are expected to come out over the weekend, during which time President Yoon will continue to wait for the results at the Seoul Detention Center.

If the court dismisses the warrant, President Yoon will be released immediately, but if the warrant is issued, he will remain in custody for up to 20 days while being investigated.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

