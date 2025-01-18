Pres. Yoon's message in detention

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon issued a message to the public from inside the detention center as a warrant for his detention was requested.



He also rejected the probe by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials again today (1.17).



Let's go to the Seoul Detention Center.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon! A detention warrant has been requested, but what is the atmosphere like at the gathering?



[Report]



Yes, there is currently a gathering of supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol in front of the Seoul Detention Center.



In contrast, the atmosphere inside the detention center where President Yoon is being held is filled with silence.



President Yoon was transferred to the Seoul Detention Center after being investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on the first day of his arrest, and he has completely rejected the investigation for the past two days, yesterday (1.16) and today.



When the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested the detention warrant, President Yoon sent a message through his lawyer.



President Yoon stated, "It is a bit uncomfortable, but I am doing well in the detention center," and added, "I am reflecting on the administration by reading my inaugural address and public speeches."



He also mentioned, "I heard that you have come out to the cold streets to unite for the country," and expressed his gratitude for the "passionate patriotism."



Earlier, President Yoon's lawyer, Seok Dong-hyun, met with him and conveyed, "The president firmly believes that the situation of arresting and detaining a sitting head of state does not align with legal principles."



This has been KBS News reporter Choo Jae-hoon in front of the Seoul Detention Center.



