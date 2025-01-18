Prosecution bill talks failed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling party proposed 'Martial Law Special Prosecution Bill' and the opposition proposed 'Insurrection Special Prosecution Bill'.



The two special prosecution bills, which differ even in their names, have led to 'final negotiations' between the ruling and opposition parties.



However, they are currently holding separate general meetings of lawmakers without narrowing down their agreements.



Let's go to the National Assembly.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun, it seems that the ruling and opposition parties could not narrow their differences.



What is the current situation in the National Assembly?



[Reporter]



Yes, the meeting of the ruling and opposition party leadership resumed at 8 PM, an hour ago, but it was disrupted after about 20 minutes.



After repeatedly suspending and resuming since the afternoon, this was the fourth time the ruling and opposition parties met, but they ultimately could not narrow their differences.



Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae reported, "The People Power Party said they cannot concede anything other than the recommended candidates for the Chief Justice."



The Democratic Party has been holding a closed-door general meeting of lawmakers since a little while ago.



They are discussing whether to vote alone on the opposition's proposed special prosecution bill in today's (1.17) plenary session.



The People Power Party is also planning to hold a general meeting of lawmakers.



Just now, floor leader Kwon Seong-dong went back to the Speaker's office.



The People Power Party's position is that they cannot accept the toxic clauses such as foreign aggression inducement crimes and insurrection propaganda and incitement in the Democratic Party's proposal.



Although negotiations have effectively collapsed, the Speaker of the National Assembly has stated that he will attempt mediation until midnight today, so the possibility of negotiations resuming cannot be completely ruled out.



[Anchor]



However, the meeting of the ruling and opposition party leadership faced difficulties even before it was held, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, it was not easy for the ruling and opposition parties to even sit down at the negotiation table for the special prosecution bill discussions.



The meeting of the floor leaders, which was originally scheduled for 11 AM, took place at 1:30 PM, just 30 minutes before the plenary session began.



The People Power Party's own special prosecution bill was proposed only after the plenary session started.



After handling some agenda items in the plenary session, the ruling and opposition parties temporarily recessed and entered negotiations for the special prosecution bill.



Four negotiations held throughout the afternoon, but differences regarding the scope and targets of the investigation were not easily narrowed.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(The special prosecution) is of no use. It is better to choose the lesser of two evils than the worst, and that is why our party's special prosecution bill..."]



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is just a special prosecution bill in name; it is no different from conducting a superficial investigation and covering it up. It raises suspicions that it is intended to obstruct the investigation."]



If there is no further meeting between the ruling and opposition parties based on the results of the general meeting of lawmakers, the Democratic Party is expected to pass the insurrection special prosecution bill in today's plenary session.



This has been KBS News Kim Cheong-yun from the National Assembly.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!