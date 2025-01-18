Pres. Yoon's detention conditions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon has been staying at the Seoul Detention Center since the first day of his arrest, after being investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



It is reported that he is still wearing the suit he had on at the time of his arrest.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung provides detailed coverage on how President Yoon is living in this space.



[Report]



Currently, President Yoon Suk Yeol is staying in a space called the 'Defendant Waiting Room,' where suspects wait before being detained.



This area is located in a separate building from the general inmate housing and is within a 'security zone' surrounded by a 4.5-meter high wall, similar to the housing area.



President Yoon is staying alone in the Defendant Waiting Room.



It includes a restroom with translucent walls, a TV, a sofa, a table, and a folding blanket.



The room is approximately 19 square meters in size and is monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.



It is known that President Yoon continues to wear the suit he had on at the time of his arrest.



If he wishes, he can go out to the exercise yard and can also meet with family or legal counsel.



Meals are the same as those provided to general inmates.



While the Ministry of Justice manages the security zone, personnel from the Security Office are also on standby at the office building outside the security zone.



If a detention warrant is issued, President Yoon will undergo admission procedures, including a thorough physical examination, just like general inmates, and will then be transferred to the housing area.



However, considering his status as a sitting president, it is highly likely that he will be placed in a solitary confinement cell.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



