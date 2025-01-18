News 9

Commander Noh ordered to seize EC

[Anchor]

Three weeks before the emergency martial law, it has been revealed through the military prosecution's investigation that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won gave specific instructions to then-Commander Moon Sang-ho regarding the takeover of the Election Commission during the so-called 'hamburger meeting'.

It is reported that he instructed to prepare baseball bats and other items, claiming that if they captured and interrogated related individuals, evidence of election fraud would be revealed.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

The military prosecution believes that during the so-called 'hamburger meeting' last November, former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won and others discussed premeditated martial law and plans to take control of the Election Commission.

The military prosecution sees that, at this meeting, former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won instructed to prepare baseball bats and cable ties, stating that if they captured individuals related to election fraud and interrogated them, the allegations of election fraud would be confirmed as fact.

The indictment includes circumstances where Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who was present at the time, left the meeting after telling an intelligence colonel, "Since it's the minister's instruction, shouldn't we follow it?"

The military prosecution believes that the two, along with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, formed an unofficial organization to investigate the allegations of election fraud and attempted to take control of the Election Commission.

[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 10, 2024: "(Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun) mentioned the necessity of investigating the allegations of election fraud by deploying the martial law troops, didn't he?"]

[Moon Sang-ho/Intelligence Commander: "I personally heard this for the first time."]

As a truth battle ensues between President Yoon and former Minister Kim over the responsibility for drafting the martial law proclamation, the military prosecution believes that President Yoon approved the proclamation drafted by former Minister Kim along with the emergency martial law declaration and public address to the nation one day before the martial law was imposed.

It has been identified that President Yoon's name was mentioned over 90 times in the indictment against Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who is facing charges of insurrection.

The CIO has received the interrogation records of five military officials, including Commander Moon, from the prosecution, and it is reported that some of this content was reflected in the detention warrant requested by President Yoon.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

공지·정정

