Debate over Yoon's defense rights

[Anchor]



Today (1.17), a session was held at the National Assembly to address the issue of 'guaranteeing President Yoon's right to defense,' a topic raised by the National Human Rights Commission.



The ruling party lawmakers were absent, and a heated debate ensued between the opposition and the Human Rights Commission regarding the appropriateness of the agenda.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



The National Human Rights Commission's agenda inquiry session was held with ruling party lawmakers absent.



From the beginning of the meeting, there were loud voices and accusations regarding the agenda to ensure President Yoon's right to defense.



The attack was focused on Kim Yong-won, the Human Rights Commissioner who drafted the 'right to defense' agenda.



[Kim Yong-won/National Human Rights Commission Commissioner: "The accusation of me for insurrection propaganda is similar to the KakaoTalk censorship announced by the Democratic Party…"]



[Jung Jin-wook/National Assembly Operations Committee Member/Democratic Party: "KakaoTalk censorship? Who is censoring KakaoTalk? You're spreading fake news here."]



[Mo Gyeong-jong/National Assembly Operations Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Don't you know the word censorship?"]



[Kim Yong-won/National Human Rights Commission Commissioner: "I currently have it! It's indeed KakaoTalk censorship!"]



As the accusations became more direct and Kim did not back down, the microphone was removed.



When asked whether he agreed with guaranteeing the right to defense, National Human Rights Commission Chairman Ahn Chang-ho avoided a direct answer.



[Kang Yu-jung/National Assembly Operations Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Is the right to defense of a suspended president the most urgent matter? Do you agree with that?"]



[Ahn Chang-ho/National Human Rights Commission Chairman: "I think it's inappropriate to comment on whether I agree or not at this time."]



He stated that constitutionally, both suspects and defendants are subjects of human rights protection.



Chairman Ahn mentioned that he does not have the authority to withdraw the agenda and stated that it will be handled through proper procedures in the future.



Amid ongoing controversies, one of the five commissioners who jointly proposed the right to defense agenda voluntarily resigned, and another submitted a withdrawal letter for the agenda.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



