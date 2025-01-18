News 9

Coerced access approval dispute

입력 2025.01.18 (00:20)

[Anchor]

The controversy over the authenticity of the entry permit document for the presidential residence released by the CIO continues.

The People Power Party stated that, based on a report from the Ministry of National Defense, it has confirmed that the document was manipulated through deception, coercion, and illegality.

The CIO has repeatedly stated that there was no coercion involved.

Reporter Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

The document revealing that the CIO received approval for entry to the presidential residence the day before President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest.

The People Power Party organized the situation by time based on the report from the Ministry of National Defense.

At 11 AM, the CIO investigators requested to meet with the head of the 55th Security Battalion, stating they had something to investigate, and they met around 2:30 PM.

However, without discussing any investigation-related matters, they requested the head to stamp the entry permit document.

The head of the battalion said he did not have the authority, but an official from the CIO insisted, "Please approve it as the commander of the stationed unit," and he eventually agreed to a "proxy stamp."

After returning to the unit, the same document was also received as an electronic document, and they replied that "additional approval from the Presidential Security Service is needed."

Despite this situation, the CIO announced at 6:36 PM that "the head of the battalion approved entry to the presidential residence."

The People Power Party criticized this as an unprecedented act of a law enforcement agency deceiving a national institution.

[Seong Il-jong/Chairman of the National Assembly Defense Committee/People Power Party: "They deceitfully misled the head of the battalion. What kind of agency conducts its affairs in such a manner? The act of proxy stamping itself is a criminal act."]

They criticized the CIO for lying to the media and for producing a forged document with a note attached to the investigation cooperation document.

[Yoo Sang-beom/Member of the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Since there is no exception noted for the application of Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Act, they committed the act of forgery of public documents under the judgment that unilateral searches are impossible."]

In response, an official from the CIO stated, "There was no pressure or coercion during the stamping process," and reiterated that they "executed a warrant issued by the court lawfully."

This is KBS News Park Young-min.

