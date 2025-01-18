China's 5% growth amid tariff fears
As you have seen, with the Trump administration set to launch and signaling pressure on China, the economic report card for China has been released.
Last year's GDP growth rate achieved the target of 5%.
However, concerns have also emerged that future growth rates might have been compromised in advance.
This is Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.
[Report]
This is an electronics store in the heart of Beijing.
Each store is attracting customers with discounts of up to 20%.
[Electronics Salesperson: "If you replace it with a new one, you can get an additional 20% discount off the base price. (Do I really need to change it to a new one?) Because the government provides subsidies."]
China is implementing the "Yi Jiu Huan Xin" policy, which gives government subsidies for purchasing new items instead of old ones.
Chinese authorities report that related sales exceeded 250 trillion won last year.
With aggressive economic stimulus measures, China's economic growth rate surged in the fourth quarter of last year, achieving the 5% growth target set by the Chinese government for 2024.
Exports also played a role in economic growth.
Exports increased by more than 7% compared to the previous year, and there are analyses suggesting that exporters accelerated inventory clearance ahead of the Trump administration's plan to impose a 60% tariff on China.
Ultimately, if the tariff pressure from the Trump administration materializes this year, China's export vitality and economic growth rate will inevitably be impacted, but President Xi Jinping expressed confidence that China's economy will achieve around 5% growth this year as well.
China's economic plan for the new year is also focused on "stimulating consumption."
There are concerns that the country may be drawing on future growth rates too soon.
This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
