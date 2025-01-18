News 9

NK reports on Yoon's arrest

입력 2025.01.18 (00:20)

[Anchor]

North Korea reported related news through domestic and foreign media two days after President Yoon's arrest.

Primarily citing foreign media, it highlighted the 'unprecedented arrest of a sitting president' and the resulting political turmoil in South Korea.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

In Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's official newspaper, an article titled "The sitting president of South Korea has been arrested" was published on page six, which mainly covers South Korean and international news.

The Korean Central News Agency and Korean Central TV also reported the same content simultaneously.

[Korean Central TV: "For the first time in history, a sitting president has been arrested, and Yoon Suk Yeol has been taken into custody by the investigative authorities, as reported urgently by the international community..."]

It specifically mentioned major foreign media outlets such as Reuters, CNN, and Asahi Shimbun, stating that foreign media commented on "Yoon Suk Yeol's miserable fate and the increasingly deepening chaos in South Korea."

It was also mentioned that during the execution of the arrest warrant, a 'spectacle' unfolded, and that President Yoon had been evading arrest from his 'fortified residence.'

Seemingly conscious of the declaration that South Korea is no longer 'one people,' it consistently cited foreign media as if reporting foreign news.

At the same time, it repeatedly used terms like 'great chaos' and 'political turmoil,' emphasizing the confusion in South Korea caused by this incident.

[Jung Sung-chang/Director of the Korean Peninsula Strategy Center at the Sejong Institute: "By instilling a sense of great anxiety about the South Korean government in North Korean residents, they are conducting propaganda to eliminate the admiration that North Korean residents have for South Korea."]

South Korea's Ministry of Unification stated, "Since North Korea has defined inter-Korean relations as 'hostile two states,' it has been reducing reports on South Korea," and regarding the report on President Yoon's arrest two days later, they said there is nothing particularly noteworthy to evaluate.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

