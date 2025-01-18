U.S. to use tariffs in negotiations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is the official photo of President-elect Trump, who will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States in three days.



It looks familiar, doesn't it?



This photo is identical to the mugshot taken in August 2023, when he was indicted for election tampering.



Here are the official photos of past U.S. presidents.



Biden, Obama, Bush.



Even Trump himself had a bright smile in his first term.



This photo is reminiscent of the mugshot that was packaged as a 'symbol of resistance.'



The British daily Guardian and others have analyzed that it conveys his intention to show strength.



Trump's impact is already being confirmed before his inauguration.



This is especially true in the area of trade.



Trump referred to tariffs as the "most beautiful word," and the nominee for Treasury Secretary emphasized that he would actively use these tariffs in trade negotiations.



This is a report from Washington by Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



Scott Bessent, the nominee for Treasury Secretary who will lead the economic policies of the second Trump administration, made it clear that he intends to use tariffs as a weapon.



First, he targeted China as a means to correct unfair trade practices.



[Scott Bessent/Treasury Secretary nominee: "China is the most imbalanced, unbalanced economy in the history of the world. They are attempting to export their way out of that as opposed to doing the much needed internal rebalance."]



Bessent emphasized that tariffs not only increase government revenue but are also effective as a negotiation card with foreign countries.



He made it clear that by using tariffs instead of sanctions as a diplomatic tool, the use of the dollar would not decrease, and he intends to maintain dollar hegemony through tariffs.



[Scott Besent/Treasury Secretary nominee: "Critically, we must ensure that the U.S. dollar remains the world's reserve currency."]



The nominee for Interior Secretary, who will lead land development and environmental policies, also stated that 'energy dominance' is key to U.S. security, announcing aggressive energy production that allows unlimited oil and gas drilling.



[Doug Burgum/Interior Secretary nominee: "By energy dominance, that's the foundation of American prosperity, affordability for American families and unrivaled national security."]



Not only in foreign security but also in economic fields, the nominees for cabinet positions are prominently emphasizing the concept of jdominance.



The policies of President-elect Trump, which advocate America First, are becoming clearer.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



