News 9

U.S. to use tariffs in negotiations

입력 2025.01.18 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is the official photo of President-elect Trump, who will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States in three days.

It looks familiar, doesn't it?

This photo is identical to the mugshot taken in August 2023, when he was indicted for election tampering.

Here are the official photos of past U.S. presidents.

Biden, Obama, Bush.

Even Trump himself had a bright smile in his first term.

This photo is reminiscent of the mugshot that was packaged as a 'symbol of resistance.'

The British daily Guardian and others have analyzed that it conveys his intention to show strength.

Trump's impact is already being confirmed before his inauguration.

This is especially true in the area of trade.

Trump referred to tariffs as the "most beautiful word," and the nominee for Treasury Secretary emphasized that he would actively use these tariffs in trade negotiations.

This is a report from Washington by Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

Scott Bessent, the nominee for Treasury Secretary who will lead the economic policies of the second Trump administration, made it clear that he intends to use tariffs as a weapon.

First, he targeted China as a means to correct unfair trade practices.

[Scott Bessent/Treasury Secretary nominee: "China is the most imbalanced, unbalanced economy in the history of the world. They are attempting to export their way out of that as opposed to doing the much needed internal rebalance."]

Bessent emphasized that tariffs not only increase government revenue but are also effective as a negotiation card with foreign countries.

He made it clear that by using tariffs instead of sanctions as a diplomatic tool, the use of the dollar would not decrease, and he intends to maintain dollar hegemony through tariffs.

[Scott Besent/Treasury Secretary nominee: "Critically, we must ensure that the U.S. dollar remains the world's reserve currency."]

The nominee for Interior Secretary, who will lead land development and environmental policies, also stated that 'energy dominance' is key to U.S. security, announcing aggressive energy production that allows unlimited oil and gas drilling.

[Doug Burgum/Interior Secretary nominee: "By energy dominance, that's the foundation of American prosperity, affordability for American families and unrivaled national security."]

Not only in foreign security but also in economic fields, the nominees for cabinet positions are prominently emphasizing the concept of jdominance.

The policies of President-elect Trump, which advocate America First, are becoming clearer.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. to use tariffs in negotiations
    • 입력 2025-01-18 00:20:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is the official photo of President-elect Trump, who will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States in three days.

It looks familiar, doesn't it?

This photo is identical to the mugshot taken in August 2023, when he was indicted for election tampering.

Here are the official photos of past U.S. presidents.

Biden, Obama, Bush.

Even Trump himself had a bright smile in his first term.

This photo is reminiscent of the mugshot that was packaged as a 'symbol of resistance.'

The British daily Guardian and others have analyzed that it conveys his intention to show strength.

Trump's impact is already being confirmed before his inauguration.

This is especially true in the area of trade.

Trump referred to tariffs as the "most beautiful word," and the nominee for Treasury Secretary emphasized that he would actively use these tariffs in trade negotiations.

This is a report from Washington by Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

Scott Bessent, the nominee for Treasury Secretary who will lead the economic policies of the second Trump administration, made it clear that he intends to use tariffs as a weapon.

First, he targeted China as a means to correct unfair trade practices.

[Scott Bessent/Treasury Secretary nominee: "China is the most imbalanced, unbalanced economy in the history of the world. They are attempting to export their way out of that as opposed to doing the much needed internal rebalance."]

Bessent emphasized that tariffs not only increase government revenue but are also effective as a negotiation card with foreign countries.

He made it clear that by using tariffs instead of sanctions as a diplomatic tool, the use of the dollar would not decrease, and he intends to maintain dollar hegemony through tariffs.

[Scott Besent/Treasury Secretary nominee: "Critically, we must ensure that the U.S. dollar remains the world's reserve currency."]

The nominee for Interior Secretary, who will lead land development and environmental policies, also stated that 'energy dominance' is key to U.S. security, announcing aggressive energy production that allows unlimited oil and gas drilling.

[Doug Burgum/Interior Secretary nominee: "By energy dominance, that's the foundation of American prosperity, affordability for American families and unrivaled national security."]

Not only in foreign security but also in economic fields, the nominees for cabinet positions are prominently emphasizing the concept of jdominance.

The policies of President-elect Trump, which advocate America First, are becoming clearer.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의
체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단

체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단
권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”

권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”
“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”<br>…포고령 전날 준비했나

“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”…포고령 전날 준비했나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.