Rival rallies continue over Yoon

[Anchor]

Today (1.17), rallies supporting President Yoon and calling for his impeachment were held in various locations.

Supporters of President Yoon are also gathering in front of the Seoul Western District Court, where a warrant review is taking place.

Let's connect to the scene.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim! There were some physical clashes, right?

[Report]

Yes, right now in front of the Western District Court, supporters of President Yoon are gathered, demanding the dismissal of the detention warrant.

This rally started today at noon, even before the arrest warrant was requested.

Currently, the participants are blocking the main entrance of the court, and citizens holding signs are standing on the sidewalk, shouting slogans against the arrest.

The police are repeatedly issuing dispersal orders to the participants.

As the news of the request for a detention warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials became known, the number of participants increased instead of decreasing.

Supporters of President Yoon also held rallies in front of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the Seoul Central District Court, and the Seoul Detention Center.

A rally calling for the swift impeachment of President Yoon is taking place near the Constitutional Court starting at 7 PM.

Participants are holding signs demanding the impeachment and arrest of President Yoon while shouting slogans.

Another civic group has started an overnight march following the rally calling for impeachment.

This morning, a press conference condemning lawmakers who visited the presidential residence during the execution of the arrest warrant was also held in front of the People Power Party headquarters in Yeouido.

Tomorrow (1.18), a large-scale pro and anti-impeachment rally is scheduled to take place in the Gwanghwamun area of Seoul.

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim reporting from in front of the Seoul Western District Court.

