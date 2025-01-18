News 9

Acting head of security detained

입력 2025.01.18 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, appeared before the police today (1.17) and was immediately arrested.

Just before his arrest, Deputy Chief Kim claimed that preventing the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon was a legitimate performance of his duties.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, made his appearance at the National Office of Investigation 13 days after the first summons notification.

Seemingly determined, he spoke for 8 minutes.

Deputy Chief Kim asserted that the prevention of the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was a legitimate security duty.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "Since you saw it live, I believe the public knows what is right and wrong regarding that matter."]

Regarding the allegations that he ordered additional armament, he stated, "Weapons are always carried by the security personnel," and clarified, "I did not have them carry separate weapons to prevent the execution of the warrant."

He also showed an emotional response to the controversy over security service staff being mobilized to produce a birthday song for President Yoon.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "On the contrary, do you not celebrate your friends' birthdays with a party or a birthday song? This is a world where people live, beyond just work."]

Deputy Chief Kim had already failed to respond to police summons three times, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

After finishing his statement, when Deputy Chief Kim attended the summons investigation, the emergency martial law special investigation team immediately executed the arrest warrant against him.

Former Chief Park Jong-joon has resigned, and with the arrest of Deputy Chief Kim, who was acting in his place, the leadership of the Presidential Security Service has entered a state of vacancy.

The head of the security headquarters, Lee Kwang-woo, who has an arrest warrant issued against him, is scheduled to be summoned tomorrow (1.18), and senior PSS official Kim Shin has also been notified of a summons investigation on Jan. 20.

With the police securing the custody of the leadership of the Presidential Security Service one by one, there are speculations that they will proceed with a search and seizure of the security service next.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Acting head of security detained
    • 입력 2025-01-18 00:20:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, appeared before the police today (1.17) and was immediately arrested.

Just before his arrest, Deputy Chief Kim claimed that preventing the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon was a legitimate performance of his duties.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, made his appearance at the National Office of Investigation 13 days after the first summons notification.

Seemingly determined, he spoke for 8 minutes.

Deputy Chief Kim asserted that the prevention of the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was a legitimate security duty.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "Since you saw it live, I believe the public knows what is right and wrong regarding that matter."]

Regarding the allegations that he ordered additional armament, he stated, "Weapons are always carried by the security personnel," and clarified, "I did not have them carry separate weapons to prevent the execution of the warrant."

He also showed an emotional response to the controversy over security service staff being mobilized to produce a birthday song for President Yoon.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "On the contrary, do you not celebrate your friends' birthdays with a party or a birthday song? This is a world where people live, beyond just work."]

Deputy Chief Kim had already failed to respond to police summons three times, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

After finishing his statement, when Deputy Chief Kim attended the summons investigation, the emergency martial law special investigation team immediately executed the arrest warrant against him.

Former Chief Park Jong-joon has resigned, and with the arrest of Deputy Chief Kim, who was acting in his place, the leadership of the Presidential Security Service has entered a state of vacancy.

The head of the security headquarters, Lee Kwang-woo, who has an arrest warrant issued against him, is scheduled to be summoned tomorrow (1.18), and senior PSS official Kim Shin has also been notified of a summons investigation on Jan. 20.

With the police securing the custody of the leadership of the Presidential Security Service one by one, there are speculations that they will proceed with a search and seizure of the security service next.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의
체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단

체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단
권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”

권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”
“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”<br>…포고령 전날 준비했나

“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”…포고령 전날 준비했나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.