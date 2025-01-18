Acting head of security detained

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, appeared before the police today (1.17) and was immediately arrested.



Just before his arrest, Deputy Chief Kim claimed that preventing the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon was a legitimate performance of his duties.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.



[Report]



Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, made his appearance at the National Office of Investigation 13 days after the first summons notification.



Seemingly determined, he spoke for 8 minutes.



Deputy Chief Kim asserted that the prevention of the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was a legitimate security duty.



[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "Since you saw it live, I believe the public knows what is right and wrong regarding that matter."]



Regarding the allegations that he ordered additional armament, he stated, "Weapons are always carried by the security personnel," and clarified, "I did not have them carry separate weapons to prevent the execution of the warrant."



He also showed an emotional response to the controversy over security service staff being mobilized to produce a birthday song for President Yoon.



[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "On the contrary, do you not celebrate your friends' birthdays with a party or a birthday song? This is a world where people live, beyond just work."]



Deputy Chief Kim had already failed to respond to police summons three times, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.



After finishing his statement, when Deputy Chief Kim attended the summons investigation, the emergency martial law special investigation team immediately executed the arrest warrant against him.



Former Chief Park Jong-joon has resigned, and with the arrest of Deputy Chief Kim, who was acting in his place, the leadership of the Presidential Security Service has entered a state of vacancy.



The head of the security headquarters, Lee Kwang-woo, who has an arrest warrant issued against him, is scheduled to be summoned tomorrow (1.18), and senior PSS official Kim Shin has also been notified of a summons investigation on Jan. 20.



With the police securing the custody of the leadership of the Presidential Security Service one by one, there are speculations that they will proceed with a search and seizure of the security service next.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!