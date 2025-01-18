News 9

Dispute over nuclear plant ends

입력 2025.01.18 (00:20)

[Anchor]

In October 2022, the famous American nuclear power company Westinghouse filed a lawsuit against Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

They raised issues regarding the Korean-type nuclear power plant, APR1400.

When our companies attempted to sell this nuclear power plant to Poland, Westinghouse claimed that we were using their core technology, and therefore, we needed to obtain permission from Westinghouse and the U.S. government.

Our companies countered that the technology for the Korean-type nuclear power plant was successfully localized and could not be conceded, leading to a dispute that lasted over two years.

The long-standing dispute, which nearly blocked our nuclear power export, has officially ended today (1.17).

Reporter Hanuri has the details.

[Report]

Last year, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic.

[Petr Fiala/Czech Prime Minister/July 17, 2024: "Korea's proposal was superior in almost all criteria."]

This deal is the largest ever, worth 24 trillion won, but there was a significant obstacle.

It was the American nuclear power company Westinghouse, which lost the bid.

In 2022, they filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court claiming "our core technology was used by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power," and even raised complaints with the Czech side.

[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy/July 18, 2024: "(Westinghouse immediately claimed that the intellectual property rights belonged to them...) We are creating an atmosphere to resolve this."]

At one point, the Czech antitrust authority temporarily suspended the contract.

After more than two years of dispute, both sides announced today that they have reached an agreement.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Korea Electric Power Corporation stated, "We have officially ended the dispute and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the global nuclear power market."

As a result, the final contract for the export of the Czech nuclear power plant is expected to proceed smoothly in March.

Experts predict that there were discussions about providing Westinghouse with related work or royalties, or jointly proceeding with some other export projects.

[Jeong Beom-jin/Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Kyung Hee University: "Westinghouse has the capability to design through engineering, but they do not have the ability to construct and manage construction. They are requesting our cooperation in this area."]

There is a high possibility of collaboration on nuclear power plant exports to third countries, including Europe, after the Czech deal, but profits will also need to be shared.

This is KBS News, Hanuri.

공지·정정

