Mitsubishi banker accused of theft
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
At a branch of a major Japanese bank, a bank employee was caught stealing customers' valuables from safety deposit boxes.
It is reported that over the course of four and a half years, she stole 16 billion won worth of cash and gold bars, which she used for gambling and other activities.
This is Hwang Jin-woo from Tokyo.
[Report]
This is a branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Japan's largest bank, located in downtown Tokyo.
A customer who had stored precious metals in a safety deposit box came to the bank last summer, only to be told that access to the box was not possible that day.
[Mitsubishi UFJ Safety Deposit Box User: "I have been renting a safety deposit box for a long time, and it was surprising because it was the first time in several decades that this happened."]
The bank claimed the reason was a system malfunction, but in reality, the bank employee had intentionally broken the access door to the safety deposit box.
She had been taking cash from the customers' safety deposit boxes without permission and used a trick to prevent access when the customer came to visit unexpectedly.
The woman, who was acting as the branch manager at the time, was caught after repeatedly stealing valuables from the safety deposit boxes.
Over four and a half years, she stole a total of 16 billion won worth of items, from gold bars to cash.
Whenever she felt she would be accused, she would steal from other customers' boxes to fill the empty ones, affecting 70 different safety deposit boxes.
The internal crime that erupted in a bank known for its high trustworthiness has caused dismay in Japanese society.
[Hitonari Nozaki/Professor, Toyo University International Studies Department: "It might be worth considering installing cameras... I think this could impact not just individual crimes but also the bank's business model."]
The woman stated that she used the stolen money for gambling and other activities.
This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Mitsubishi banker accused of theft
-
- 입력 2025-01-18 00:20:27
At a branch of a major Japanese bank, a bank employee was caught stealing customers' valuables from safety deposit boxes.
It is reported that over the course of four and a half years, she stole 16 billion won worth of cash and gold bars, which she used for gambling and other activities.
This is Hwang Jin-woo from Tokyo.
[Report]
This is a branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Japan's largest bank, located in downtown Tokyo.
A customer who had stored precious metals in a safety deposit box came to the bank last summer, only to be told that access to the box was not possible that day.
[Mitsubishi UFJ Safety Deposit Box User: "I have been renting a safety deposit box for a long time, and it was surprising because it was the first time in several decades that this happened."]
The bank claimed the reason was a system malfunction, but in reality, the bank employee had intentionally broken the access door to the safety deposit box.
She had been taking cash from the customers' safety deposit boxes without permission and used a trick to prevent access when the customer came to visit unexpectedly.
The woman, who was acting as the branch manager at the time, was caught after repeatedly stealing valuables from the safety deposit boxes.
Over four and a half years, she stole a total of 16 billion won worth of items, from gold bars to cash.
Whenever she felt she would be accused, she would steal from other customers' boxes to fill the empty ones, affecting 70 different safety deposit boxes.
The internal crime that erupted in a bank known for its high trustworthiness has caused dismay in Japanese society.
[Hitonari Nozaki/Professor, Toyo University International Studies Department: "It might be worth considering installing cameras... I think this could impact not just individual crimes but also the bank's business model."]
The woman stated that she used the stolen money for gambling and other activities.
This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
-
-
황진우 기자 simon@kbs.co.kr황진우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.