Kiwoom's next left-handed prospect

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year, the rookie player expected to make a significant impact in professional baseball is Kiwoom Heroes' top prospect, Jung Hyun-woo.



He is being spotlighted as a special left-handed starting pitcher to follow in the footsteps of Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Yang Hyun-jong, and is sweating hard for a successful debut.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.



[Report]



Kiwoom's left-handed rookie pitcher Jung Hyun-woo throws the ball vigorously in the bullpen.



The ball, stretching like a clothesline, hits the mitt with a crisp sound.



He is gradually improving his feel through what is called half pitching, where he throws the ball with a catcher set up.



In addition to strength training, he is also engaging in running training to build a professional athlete's physique.



[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I think I've lost about 1-2 kg compared to when I first joined, and my muscle mass is gradually increasing."]



Jung Hyun-woo is a left-handed pitcher with a top speed of 152 km/h.



He is praised for his control as well as his game management skills.



Last year, he became the overall number one rookie with an overwhelming record of 8 wins, no losses, and an earned run average of 0.75 in high school baseball.



He is considered a promising candidate to continue the lineage of special left-handed starting pitchers that has been interrupted since Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Yang Hyun-jong.



[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I want to learn from the precise control of senior Ryu Hyun-jin and the fastball performance of senior Kim Kwang-hyun, and I want to pitch with the stability of senior Yang Hyun-jong."]



Jung Hyun-woo, who left a strong impression by confidently dancing during his first meeting with the first-team seniors, named Doosan's Yang Eui-ji, known as 'the fox in a bear's disguise,' as the batter he most wants to face.



[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "Since he is an experienced catcher, I think just competing against him will be a great experience, so I definitely want to face him."]



Kiwoom, known as a training ground for producing major leaguers, has chosen the special prospect Jung Hyun-woo. He says he learned about the mindset and attitude of a rookie from his meeting with Lee Jung-hoo last month, and vowed to perform well in his debut season.



[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I want to work hard to become a player representing Korean baseball by following the seniors. I want to be a pitcher known for consistency."]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!