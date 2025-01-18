News 9

Kiwoom's next left-handed prospect

입력 2025.01.18 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This year, the rookie player expected to make a significant impact in professional baseball is Kiwoom Heroes' top prospect, Jung Hyun-woo.

He is being spotlighted as a special left-handed starting pitcher to follow in the footsteps of Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Yang Hyun-jong, and is sweating hard for a successful debut.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.

[Report]

Kiwoom's left-handed rookie pitcher Jung Hyun-woo throws the ball vigorously in the bullpen.

The ball, stretching like a clothesline, hits the mitt with a crisp sound.

He is gradually improving his feel through what is called half pitching, where he throws the ball with a catcher set up.

In addition to strength training, he is also engaging in running training to build a professional athlete's physique.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I think I've lost about 1-2 kg compared to when I first joined, and my muscle mass is gradually increasing."]

Jung Hyun-woo is a left-handed pitcher with a top speed of 152 km/h.

He is praised for his control as well as his game management skills.

Last year, he became the overall number one rookie with an overwhelming record of 8 wins, no losses, and an earned run average of 0.75 in high school baseball.

He is considered a promising candidate to continue the lineage of special left-handed starting pitchers that has been interrupted since Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Yang Hyun-jong.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I want to learn from the precise control of senior Ryu Hyun-jin and the fastball performance of senior Kim Kwang-hyun, and I want to pitch with the stability of senior Yang Hyun-jong."]

Jung Hyun-woo, who left a strong impression by confidently dancing during his first meeting with the first-team seniors, named Doosan's Yang Eui-ji, known as 'the fox in a bear's disguise,' as the batter he most wants to face.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "Since he is an experienced catcher, I think just competing against him will be a great experience, so I definitely want to face him."]

Kiwoom, known as a training ground for producing major leaguers, has chosen the special prospect Jung Hyun-woo. He says he learned about the mindset and attitude of a rookie from his meeting with Lee Jung-hoo last month, and vowed to perform well in his debut season.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I want to work hard to become a player representing Korean baseball by following the seniors. I want to be a pitcher known for consistency."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kiwoom's next left-handed prospect
    • 입력 2025-01-18 00:24:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

This year, the rookie player expected to make a significant impact in professional baseball is Kiwoom Heroes' top prospect, Jung Hyun-woo.

He is being spotlighted as a special left-handed starting pitcher to follow in the footsteps of Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Yang Hyun-jong, and is sweating hard for a successful debut.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.

[Report]

Kiwoom's left-handed rookie pitcher Jung Hyun-woo throws the ball vigorously in the bullpen.

The ball, stretching like a clothesline, hits the mitt with a crisp sound.

He is gradually improving his feel through what is called half pitching, where he throws the ball with a catcher set up.

In addition to strength training, he is also engaging in running training to build a professional athlete's physique.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I think I've lost about 1-2 kg compared to when I first joined, and my muscle mass is gradually increasing."]

Jung Hyun-woo is a left-handed pitcher with a top speed of 152 km/h.

He is praised for his control as well as his game management skills.

Last year, he became the overall number one rookie with an overwhelming record of 8 wins, no losses, and an earned run average of 0.75 in high school baseball.

He is considered a promising candidate to continue the lineage of special left-handed starting pitchers that has been interrupted since Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Yang Hyun-jong.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I want to learn from the precise control of senior Ryu Hyun-jin and the fastball performance of senior Kim Kwang-hyun, and I want to pitch with the stability of senior Yang Hyun-jong."]

Jung Hyun-woo, who left a strong impression by confidently dancing during his first meeting with the first-team seniors, named Doosan's Yang Eui-ji, known as 'the fox in a bear's disguise,' as the batter he most wants to face.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "Since he is an experienced catcher, I think just competing against him will be a great experience, so I definitely want to face him."]

Kiwoom, known as a training ground for producing major leaguers, has chosen the special prospect Jung Hyun-woo. He says he learned about the mindset and attitude of a rookie from his meeting with Lee Jung-hoo last month, and vowed to perform well in his debut season.

[Jung Hyun-woo/Kiwoom: "I want to work hard to become a player representing Korean baseball by following the seniors. I want to be a pitcher known for consistency."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속영장 청구…내란 우두머리 혐의
체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단

체포적부심 기각…중앙지법도 “정당” 판단
권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”

권성동 “수정안 독소조항 여전…최상목, 즉각 재의요구권 행사해야”
“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”<br>…포고령 전날 준비했나

“노상원, 선관위 장악 등 지시”…포고령 전날 준비했나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.